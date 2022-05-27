ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

China's Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - China’s Pinduoduo Inc on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, as more people shopped online due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country.

Pinduoduo’s total revenue stood at 23.79 billion yuan ($3.55 billion) in the first quarter, compared with estimates of 20.61 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.7060 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Salesforce lowers full-year revenue forecast

May 31 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday as tough business conditions force companies to delay their software infrastructure upgrades. The enterprise software firm expects revenue in the range of $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion in the fiscal year ending January 2023, compared with its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Meta Platforms to trade under ticker 'META' from June 9

May 31 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘META’ prior to market open on June 9, replacing its current ticker symbol ‘FB’. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX gives back monthly gain as resource shares slide

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock snapped its recent winning streak on Tuesday, pressured by a drop in resource shares, as investors grew more nervous that central banks would hike interest rates aggressively to tame inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down 190.06 points,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Renminbi#Total Revenue#Pinduoduo Inc#Ibes#Refinitiv
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden considering move on Chinese goods tariffs-Treasury's Adeyemo

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday that the Biden administration is considering whether to cut some tariffs on Chinese goods, but needs to balance short-term price reduction goals against the longer-term need to address unfair competition from China. "We're actively considering what...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. investigates Chinese companies over export sanction issues

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday the Biden administration is actively considering adding new Chinese companies to the government's economic blacklist as it investigates what it calls efforts by China to evade U.S. sanctions. The Commerce Department's Entity List restricts access to U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651 * Canada's current account surplus climbs to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2657 to the greenback, or 79.01 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651. Gains for the loonie came as world share markets rose and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, with investors betting on a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.8% at $117.17 a barrel as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $117.17 a barrel as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.825%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Simpson Thacher lawyers dominate mega deal wave

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Dealmakers at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett are riding high. They worked on the three biggest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced so far this year, pushing Simpson Thacher to the No. 1 spot of the U.S. dealmaking league tables for law firms for the first time in 17 years.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago. The government will revise guidelines for epidemic prevention and control of returning to work, cancel “unreasonable...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX outperforms broader EM in May; Brazil real leads

* Brazil's jobless rate drops to 10.5% in qtr through April * Chile April copper production falls 9.8% * Mexico April seasonally adjusted jobless rate 3.1% * Argentina to defer debt repayments to Paris Club until Sept 2024 * Dollar stronger as inflation worries dampen risk sentiment (Updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar May 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rose on Tuesday as Brazil's jobless rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly six years, while Latin American currencies and stocks headed for their fourth month of gains this year. The Latam currencies index advanced 4.9% so far in May, outperforming broader emerging market currencies , boosted by sharp monthly gains in the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso. "You have a situation in which the rest of the world looks so much more chaotic than Latin America that the reward comes in the form of these currencies improving dramatically," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. "You're starting to realize at the end of May just how convoluted the first half of the year has been." Brazil's real gained 0.2% after data showed its jobless rate fell to 10.5% in the three months through April, making it the lowest since early 2016. Petrobras rose 0.5%, boosting Brazil's Bovespa index, as the Mines and Energy Ministry formalized a request to include the state-run oil company in the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), which would be the first step towards its potential privatization. The Mexican peso fell 0.6% against a stronger dollar in a market attentive to the appearances of members of the Federal Reserve and the agreement of the European Union to prohibit most imports of Russian crude. Data showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, compared to 3.5% in March. Meanwhile, Colombia's peso extended gains after hitting a five-week high in the previous session following results on Sunday from the first round of presidential elections. Leftist Gustavo Petro won the highest votes and business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez came in second, but because no candidate received more than 50%, a runoff election was scheduled for June 19. The COLCAP stock exchange was up 4.4%, in its first session since the contest. The Chilean peso gained 0.8% and outperformed its peers even as data showed copper output in the world's largest producer of the metal, fell more than expected to 9.8% year on year in April. Argentina has reached a deal with the Paris Club group of lenders to defer its debt repayments to September 2024, an official gazette confirmed on Tuesday, as part of a renegotiation around its $2 billion debt. Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint fell 0.8% after the central bank slowed the pace of its rate hikes even as inflation is seen accelerating to double-digits in the coming months before it could peak later this year. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1076.55 1.08 MSCI LatAm 2446.58 -0.93 Brazil Bovespa 110796.71 -0.21 Mexico IPC 51600.95 -1.08 Chile IPSA 5287.60 -1.82 Argentina MerVal 91994.04 -1.332 Colombia COLCAP 1598.91 4.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7496 0.06 Mexico peso 19.6715 -0.64 Chile peso 823 0.72 Colombia peso 3765.35 0.73 Peru sol 3.713 -0.75 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.1900 -0.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 204 1.47 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Predictive Discovery raises $55 million for Guinea gold mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Australian exploration firm Predictive Discovery has agreed $55 million in funding from institutional investors through a share placement to develop its Bankan gold project in Guinea, it said on Monday. Predictive Discovery will use the cash to complete baseline environmental studies and continue drilling with an aim...
METAL MINING
Reuters

Mexico's Pemex announces $2 billion debt refinancing with suppliers

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s heavily-indebted state oil company Pemex said on Tuesday it will cover $2 billion in debt with suppliers and contractors through a peer-to-peer refinancing program that will offer the firm’s 2029 global notes with a 8.75% coupon. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Chris Reese)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy