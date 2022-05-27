Dash Gordon to the rescue By Clay Burton

Once again I am honored to have another great opportunity to interview yet another amazing community service advocate. Thank you Mr. James Graves Chef Jimmy of The Bay Area Entertainer!

I know when Mr. Graves feels that a positive and productive, citizen deserves recognition, it's going to be a great story! And this story will not disappoint.

Who is Dash Gordan? No, not, Flash Gordon! But, both are animated superheroes. Meet Mr. Timothy Glover, AKA Dash Gordon.

One day Timothy Gordon, being the free enterprise action guy that he is, really needed to create some extra income due to a concerning family matter. His wife had a health scare and he wanted to take her on a great vacation but didn’t want it to come out of their bank account.

So, Timothy Glover started Dashing. This man is not one to sit around waiting for an opportunity. He is an innovator who develops it. And that development became Dash Gordon.

But, let's back up a bit. As I had previously mentioned above, Mr. Timothy Glover needed funds and he needed them fast. So, he became a Door-Dasher. Now, until I spoke with Timothy, I had no idea what a Door-Dasher was. And in case you don't know either, DoorDash, Inc. is an American company that operates an online food ordering and food delivery platform.

Food-Dash-Door, Get it? DoorDash! Think on the concept lines of Uber Eats. For Timothy it was a job. But, from my interview with him, he is very attuned to his surroundings. He's a people watcher too, and an idealist. A thinker with no off switch. And because of his character, Dash Gordon was born. The inspiring mother of invention, if you will.

But, historically, many numerous inventions were developed, by mistake, accidentally, unintentionally, or inadvertently. Such is the case with Dash Gordon. Another behavioral trait, that he possesses, is approaching situations as an analytical evaluator, with foresight. Along the lines of, "Build it and they will come", phenomenon.

Timothy is a hard worker that puts his all into his efforts into the projects, that he performs, and even beyond his job requirements. Doing good deeds for others, and bettering people's lives, is apparently in his blood. The kind of neighborhood kid, who starts a grass cutting, lawnmower, business, but if its a senior citizen, living alone and in need of help', No Charge.

So as he works, making DoorDash food deliveries, each trip means meeting new and different people. If you have ever worked in the people server business, you get exposed to some, well, "not so nice and unhappy folks at times". It's inevitable.

However, despite this human reality, and his impressive agility, as Dash Gordon, to avoid the negatives, I didn't hear a word about bad experiences Dash. And, I assume that is because, Timothy chooses to be distracted by all the good and kind folks, who call out his name in public now as a growing fan base, and spends little time focusing on the negatives.

Timothy is a self-aware person who understands time is short and precious. He is a spiritual, God-loving man, with a calling to help others, who have a difficult time helping themselves. So with every Door-Dash trip that he made, he would listen to his customers share their lives with him.

If we could only understand, that one of the most needed and effective ways to heal others, is to listen to them share their own stories. From my time with Mr. Glover, I believe in Dash Gordon. A hero is a kind of trusting soul, that seems to allow other folks, to just open up to him, and start sharing their lives.

This seemed to keep happening more and more to him. He has intuition, he has manifesting vision, and he wonders, "what more can I do? He soon realized all of this occurring around him, was more than just delivering food. This was about humanitarian compassion, in an otherwise, current, chaotic, and divisive world, we all are experiencing right now.

So many folks need inspiration, positivity, and hope! And Dash Gordon accepted the mission. Just one thing was missing when all of this unexpected opportunity began. What does every superhero, like Timothy Glover, have, that that he did not have before he found his calling? A costume and a cape! Ta Da! Dash Gordon!

Dash Gordon