CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday. Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street […]

CLEARFIELD, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO