SCTCC Softball Wins 1, Loses 1 Thursday at National Tourney
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Softball team lost its second game of the day on...river967.com
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Softball team lost its second game of the day on...river967.com
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0