Saint Cloud, MN

SCTCC Softball Wins 1, Loses 1 Thursday at National Tourney

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Softball team lost its second game of the day on...

SCTCC Baseball Stays Alive, Beats Niagara County 6-3

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team survived elimination Sunday beating Niagara County 6-3. The Cyclones put up six runs in the third inning and were able to hang on to get the win and advance. The Cyclones will face Oakton Monday afternoon at 11:00...
Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Over Memorial Day Weekend

UNDATED -- A batch of showers and thunderstorms will push into central and western Minnesota late Saturday night from the Dakotas. A few could be severe with large hail the main threat, but gusty winds are also possible. Occasional rounds of thunderstorms are expected Saturday night through Monday night. Severe...
Fleet Farm Honors Fallen Soldiers Monday

UNDATED – Fleet Farm is teaming with Taps For Veterans Memorial Day. All 47 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance. All stores will pause at 3:00 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence followed by a bugler playing Taps.
Ways to Explore Minnesota Memorial Weekend

The kickoff of summer for many of us is this weekend. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON. She suggested the "Kickoff to Summer at the Minnesota State Fair" which goes from May 26-30. Hayes says this is the 2nd year this event is taking place. She says it is a smaller version of the state fair with a capped attendance but includes many of the staple state fair foods.
Severe Storms Likely This Afternoon & Evening

The National Weather Service says widespread severe storms are likely this afternoon and evening across the region. Storms are expected to develop this afternoon, with the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. For Saint Cloud, the severe threat increases after 1 pm, and is highest during the...
PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Watkins

ROSEVILLE -- A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Watkins. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Tuesday night's North 5 drawing was sold at Jack's Of Watkins Inc. on Veterans Drive in Watkins. The ticket is worth $58,812. The winning numbers are 5,9, 18, 24, and...
Strong Winds Causes Power Outages Across St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- Several lines of severe weather rolled through central Minnesota early Monday morning. The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at around 2:40 a.m. for Todd County. Throughout the morning that warning was extending to including Benton, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties. Hazards...
Boating safety tips for the weekend

ST. PAUL -- So far, two people have died on Minnesota waters this spring, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting another busy weekend. The DNR reminds everyone that with boaters of every skill level on the water, it’s everyone’s responsibility to stay safe. Here are...
Hey Minnesota, It’s Time to Turn On This Button in Your Car

With the arrival of summer, you're going to want to make sure this button is turned on in your vehicle. I remember getting my first car and this button was one of the first things my dad told me about. The general rule of thumb is to turn it on in the summer and leave it off in the winter. It wasn't explained to me exactly why to do that, because there were other things that needed more urgent attention on that '91 Honda Accord, but I have followed that button rule ever since.
Twenty Things We Should Be Busy Bragging About in Minnesota

Here are the top-20 things that we Minnesotans should be bragging about (but don't because it's not 'Minnesota Nice.') Honorable mention goes to Betty Crocker, Buffalo Wild Wings, the oxygen mask, Judy Garland, Zubaz, masking tape, Green Giant, Garrison Keilor & A Prairie Home Companion, roller blades, the stapler, Bob Dylan, automatic retractable seat belt, My Pillow, Malt-O-Meal, water skis, F. Scott Fitzgerald, bundt cakes, Schwan's, the snowmobile, Wheaties, Tonka Trucks, Tater Tot Hotdish, Red Wing Boots, Funfetti, and Prince.
“Glamping” Spot in Minnesota Makes List of Top Places in the U.S.

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
