Roger R. Murray

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open, which will take place in July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the Golf Open is the biggest fundraiser for the Indianola Chamber, and is a great opportunity for those in the community to get outside and have a fun day with friends and coworkers, and can be a great networking event as well. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open from 7:30am to 1pm. For more information, click below.

