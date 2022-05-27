Roger R. Murray

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa. A gathering with family and friends will be held following the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery, held at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 3, 2020.
The Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Days Celebration will be Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25. Friday, June 24th will have class reunions, carnival rides, pony rides, fireworks, and other events. Saturday, June 25 will begin with a flag presentation by the American Legion Post followed by the National Anthem. The parade will be at 11:00 am and followed by a day of music, carnival vendors, contests, and visits to the coal miner’s museum.
The First United Methodist Church is sponsoring school supplies for families in Knoxville with the School Supply Bash. Laura Shepherd, First Grade teacher with Knoxville Schools spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event:. “The School Supply Bash is a partnership between the First United Methodist Church and the Knoxville School...
The Indianola American Legion Post 165 hosted the annual Memorial Day Parade Monday, with local marching bands, political candidates, volunteer organizations, and classic cars among othe who participated. A short ceremony followed the parade at the IOOF Cemetery, which included the Raising of the Colors, and 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.
Jessie M. (Baty) Van De Kieft age 96, passed away on May 21, 2022, at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Jessie’s wishes were to be cremated. A private graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville, Iowa. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Jessie’s...
Several elementary students had the chance to learn some skills on the gridiron from a former Pella All-State football player and his friends this past Saturday. Iowa Hawkeye Offensive Lineman Nick DeJong hosted a camp to bring the basics of football to 1st through 5th grade students. DeJong says his goal was to take what he’s learned in his years of football and give kids a spark and interest in the sport that has meant so much to him, and do so in the community he calls home.
The Marion County Historical Society will hold their Pioneer Days on Friday, June 3, and Saturday June 4 in the Marion County Historical Village in Marion County Park. On Friday, starting at 7:00 pm, there will be music and then there will be movies under the stars beginning at dusk around 9:00 pm. On Saturday, June 4, all Historical Village buildings will be open from 8:00 am-12:00 pm. The Knights of Columbus will have a breakfast at 8:00 am, lunch will be from 11:00 am-2:00 pm and the Marion County Historical Society will hold their annual Hall of Fame Induction at 2:30 pm at the Valley Chapel.
The Indianola Fire Department and Indianola YMCA are partnering for the 2nd annual Train Like a Firefighter Bootcamp this year. Attendees can train in two levels, that includes functional firefighter training, learning and practicing movements firefighters have to complete during training, as well as adding fire equipment to then wear and use during the training supplied by the Indianola Fire Department. The training session will be held at the Indianola YMCA throughout the summer, one beginning June 13th, and another July 25th. For more information, click below.
The Iowa State Patrol has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision in Knoxville on Memorial Day. Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, died from injuries sustained in a crash with a truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Pleasant Street and Willetts Drive. According to a crash report issued by the Iowa State Patrol, a motorcycle operated by Hegwood crossed the centerline, and collided with the front driver’s side of a Chevy Silverado truck operated by Bradley Gilbert of Knoxville. Law enforcement and rescue personnel arrived shortly after and began providing emergency medical attention to Hegwood, who was transported by ambulance to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Emergency department, and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and possibly other agencies were all on scene.
The Knoxville Public Library will start its Summer Reading Program on June 1. Knoxville Public Youth Services Librarian Holly Shelford spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “So this year the theme is Read Beyond The Beaten Path, as everything is themed around camping and outdoor adventures. The program starts...
The Twin Cedars Baseball and Softball Squads will take on Moravia tonight. The Baseball Sabers have had a few days off with the holiday weekend and will get back to the field tonight against the MoHawks. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he has noticed the guys are willing to put in the time during the season to get better.
Registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open, which will take place in July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the Golf Open is the biggest fundraiser for the Indianola Chamber, and is a great opportunity for those in the community to get outside and have a fun day with friends and coworkers, and can be a great networking event as well. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open from 7:30am to 1pm. For more information, click below.
Governor Kim Reynolds is coming to a fundraiser to support local Republicans in the June 7th primary. An event on behalf of Barb Kniff-McCulla and Ken Rozenboom will be held on Thursday, June 2nd at 6 p.m., with a host committee reception prior. Tickets cost $35 per person or $50 per couple, and can be purchased in advance by emailing barbforiowa@gmail.com or 641-891-9307. Kniff-McCulla is on the ballot against incumbent House Republican Jon Thorup, and Rozenboom is running unopposed in the primary but will be contested in November.
A motorcycle vs truck collision occurred on Monday at 2:52 pm on McKimber Street between Willetts Drive and 118th Place in Knoxville. Law enforcement and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and began providing emergency medical attention to the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Emergency department. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police Department, and The Iowa State Patrol were all on the scene. More details when they become official.
The Melcher-Dallas boys and girls summer host Mormon Trail tonight. The Saints baseball will be looking for win number one tonight after losing to rival Twin Cedars and Moravia last week. While the Saints are not likely going to contend for the Bluegrass Conference title, Coach Pat Ferguson tells KNIA Sports if his team can put things together this summer, a mid pack or higher finish can happen.
The Indianola High School softball team participated in the annual “Strike Out Cancer” game against rival Southeast Polk last week, a longstanding tradition to raise funds, awareness, and to support those around the programs who have been affected by cancer. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA News the annual game has honored many former players and coaches who have been affected by cancer, and presents an opportunity to come together as a community.
Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer and Art Center Director Mary Robertson preview summer programs coming to the City of Pella. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Playing host for the first time this season, both of the Pella Christian summer sports teams enter tonight’s home opener against Albia in the Class 2A rankings. The Eagles softball squad began the season ranked as the #7 team in Class 2A, while the P.C. baseball team joined the rankings this week at #9. The Pella Christian baseball squad entered the rankings after their first 3-0 start to a season since 2016. The 2022 Eagles squad started the season defeating Carlisle, then knocking off Norwalk in extra innings, before dominating Des Moines Christian. Eagles Head Baseball Coach Braden Shull said it’s been a fun start to the season, but added the team needs to remain focused to maintain this success.
Sisters Ava and Olivia Johnson finished 8th among the Class 2A State tennis doubles bracket Saturday. The Johnsons fell to Allie Christensen and Dash Svitashev of Johnston and then to Maddie Hockmuth and Elaine Wang of Valley in the 7th place match after going 2-1 on Friday to advance to the consolation bracket.
