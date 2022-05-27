Online petition circulates defending City High administrator after vandalism incident
By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
4 days ago
An online petition is circulating calling for City High Assistant Principal Scott Jespersen to be reinstated immediately. Jespersen was placed on administrative leave by the Iowa City Community School District following a vandalism incident at the school...
An Iowa City man with a history of domestic abuse with his live-in partner was arrested again for the same offense over the weekend. A reporting party called 911 Sunday night just before 8 o’clock saying that he heard a domestic dispute at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street in Iowa City. Upon arrival, the officers reported seeing 52-year-old Bryce Peterson’s apartment door open, with a chaotic scene inside. The officer’s report noted food thrown around, broken dishware, and a table flipped over. Police made contact with the victim, who was in the bedroom with Peterson. She told officers that there had been a verbal altercation that led to the mess, and that Peterson wrapped her arms around her after she walked away and restrained her in the bedroom. She allegedly pleaded with Peterson to release her.
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly being intoxicated in public and fighting with her mother, who came to take her home. Police were called to the 1000 block of Crosspark Avenue just before 3:30 am Saturday on reports of someone causing a drunken scene in public. Officers made contact with 33-year-old Brittney Readus of South First Avenue, who reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes and the odor of ingested alcohol. She told dispatchers a man was assaulting a woman, but no altercation could be found.
A Good Samaritan who saw a hit and run was arrested after following the fleeing motorist and brandishing a handgun at them. The incident occurred on Sunday night around 8:15 near Highway 6 at Sycamore Street. 24-year-old Hussein Alshabeeb of Hollywood Court in Iowa City allegedly witnessed a motor vehicle accident that he wasn’t involved in and watched one of the parties leave the scene.
One of the two alleged shooters in the Taboo Nightclub mass shooting in Cedar Rapids on April 10th is to be arraigned today. KCRG TV reports that 32-year-old Timothy Rush faces second degree murder, willful injury and other charges; police say he brought a gun to the club and “intentionally and indiscriminately” fired into the crowd.
Eastern Iowa teacher looks to mental health funding in wake of Uvalde shooting. An eastern Iowa teacher is calling on groups to make meaningful changes to mental health programs after the Uvalde Shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, with most aquatic...
An Iowa City woman who was arrested less than a week ago for trying to run over a woman with her car and then allegedly coming at her with a knife and taser earlier this month has been arrested again, this time for pepper-spraying her live-in partner. The couple were...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Dubuque Community School District and Dubuque Police Department sent out a message last week following the school shooting in Texas. There continues to be no words of comfort that can be found in the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragic, senseless school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Driving without headlights on just after the bars closed in downtown Iowa City has led to the arrest of a Georgia man on drug and weapon charges. Police pulled over Kameron McGee of Douglasville Georgia on Linn Street between Iowa Avenue and Washington Street at 2:05 am Sunday because his headlights weren’t activated. Upon contact, the inside of his 2020 Chevy Malibu allegedly had the odor of marijuana, prompting a probable cause search.
A Lone Tree man who reportedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to the city’s American Legion Hall last year has been arrested. According to deputy reports, 37-year-old Seth Westfall of North Devoe Street forced entry to the Legion just before 1 am on March 18th, damaging the main entry door, the bar exit door, a storage room door, and an arms room door. Westfall is also accused of taking approximately $800 from a lockbox.
A North Liberty man boating on the Coralville Reservoir this weekend was arrested after being found with multiple empty alcohol containers inside. A DNR officer stopped 32-year-old Jeffrey Kittoe of Whipple Court at around 7:15 Sunday night because his boat didn’t have the required capacity number on the hull. Upon contact, a large bag of empty alcohol containers were found in the boat, and Kittoe allegedly had slow reactions with bloodshot eyes.
Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - James Siegel, a Cedar Rapids man, originally charged with first degree murder in a shooting death is now facing lesser charges. Siegel was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ty Casey. The incident happened more than 2 weeks ago. Police say Siegel admitted to shooting Casey twice at a home on Northwood drive northeast. A first degree murder conviction is life in prison without parole according to Iowa law.
Eastern Iowa teacher looks to mental health funding in wake of Uvalde shooting. An eastern Iowa teacher is calling on groups to make meaningful changes to mental health programs after the Uvalde Shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, with most aquatic...
It’s never easy to learn about shooting, whether it be in your backyard or elsewhere in the country. That was sadly the case in two eastern Iowa communities. In Waterloo, two people were hospitalized in a shooting early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call for a shooting with...
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Authorities say a man wanted on other charges led them on a chase in Johnson County. It all began just before 1:30pm Saturday at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in North Liberty. A Conservation Officer spotted the vehicle of a man with outstanding warrants and tried to approach the man. The suspect then took off which led to a brief chase. The officer says the suspect then stopped on James Avenue, but while they were talking, he took off again.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new nonprofit organization is dedicated to helping families of missing people, in honor of the cousins from Black Hawk County who went missing and were murdered 10 years ago. The Elizabeth Collins Foundation is in honor of the young girl by the same...
Iowa City Police responded to a shots fired call on the Ped Mall early Saturday morning. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, a caller reported shots fired in front of The Fieldhouse on South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am. Just before 2am a second caller reported finding a shell in the alley behind the bar.
An Iowa City man could spend as much as a quarter-century behind bars after selling methamphetamine in the parking lot of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was given a 25-year prison sentence Friday morning by Judge John Linn. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Poggenpohl sold...
Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Comments / 3