Cannes: Kore-Eda Hirokazu Says 'Broker' Is the Story of a Family of Choice

By Patrick Frater

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This film tells the story of a family which came together by choice. Each character had been rejected. They set off on a car journey, as if by accident. Each has committed offences. They all try for once in their life to do something good, to a greater or lesser degree,”...





'Maestro' First Look: Bradley Cooper Transforms Into Leonard Bernstein in 'A Star Is Born' Follow-Up

Set photos from the movie were released by the streaming giant on Monday, showing Cooper opposite co-star Carey Mulligan. Cooper stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. The photos show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein.
MOVIES


Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff Star in Multi-Film Nadiadwala-Amazon Prime Video Licensing Deal

Amazon Prime Video India has signed a worldwide exclusive multi-film licensing deal with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bollywood production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE). NGE’s upcoming slate includes “Bawaal,” starring Varun Dhawan (“Coolie No. 1”) and Janhvi Kapoor (“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”), directed by Nitesh Tiwari (“Dangal”). Dhawan also stars...
MOVIES


Johnny Depp Trial: How Much Damage Did Amber Heard's Op-Ed Do to the Fading Star?

And while there is evidence that both of their careers have been hurt, it’s much trickier to try to connect that damage to specific defamatory statements. Depp has alleged that he lost tens of millions of dollars because of Heard’s allegations of domestic violence, which she alluded to in a 2018 op-ed. But the testimony showed that Depp was a star in serious decline even before the allegations, and a series of legal setbacks made him virtually unemployable by major studios.
CELEBRITIES


'Stranger Things' Stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown on Will's Sexuality: 'It's Up to the Audience's Interpretation'

With 16 main characters, at least a dozen new characters, and five major locations — including a prison in Soviet-era Russia and a converted underground missile silo somewhere in the American West — it’s frankly surprising that Season 4 of “Stranger Things” has any time to explore quiet moments of personal growth. But anyone tracking the journey of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) over the course of the show has noticed that the kid who survived the Upside Down has struggled to reconnect with his old Dungeons and Dragons buddies for reasons that don’t seem to have much to do with being captured by a demogorgon from an alternate dimension.
TV SERIES


Rachel Zegler Cast in 'Hunger Games' Prequel as Lucy Gray Baird

Zegler had prompted speculation about her casting after she tweeted on Monday night, “listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?” As eagle-eyed fans pointed out, the first letter of each word in her tweet spells out the main character’s name, Lucy Gray Baird.
MOVIES


'Top Gun: Maverick' Is Really All About Tom Cruise: Movie Star — and That's Why It Works

Let’s get this out of the way: Top Gun was one of the most toxic blockbusters of the 1980s. A project midwifed into existence when producer Jerry Bruckheimer spied a magazine photo spread of fighter jets and pitched a high-concept idea — “Star Wars on Earth” — to his even-higher producing partner Don Simpson, the No. 1 hit movie of 1986 was a lot of things. It’s a classic story of a hero’s journey, from arrogant young punk who doesn’t play by the the rules to older, slightly wiser but still-pissing-on-the-rulebook adult. It’s a great example of the MTV aesthetic that was the hotshot producers’ stock-in-trade, and would become something close to a multiplex house style throughout the decade. (Tom Cruise initially turned down the role because he was afraid the movie would end up being “Flashdance in the sky,” a reference to Bruckheimer and Simpson’s then-recent runaway smash.) It’s home to some of the most iconic lines and the corniest dialogue ever typed on a word processor; the list of groaners is long and distinguished, though we’re susceptible to “His fitness report says it all: Flies by the seat of his pants, totally unpredictable!” and “Every time we go up there, it’s like you’re flying with a ghost!”
MOVIES


'Book Club 2' Starts Production With Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen

Having finally cooled off from the steamy read that was “50 Shades of Grey,” the women behind “Book Club” are making the trek to Italy where new adventures await. Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready have announced the start of production on “Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter,” an upcoming sequel to the sleeper 2018 comedy “Book Club.” The film brings back the core group of readers, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, as they trade their living rooms for the glories of Europe. The ensemble will also include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson, vets of the first film, along with new cast members such as Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta. The film is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with Holderman returning as director. The duo will also serve as producers.
MOVIES


The Greatest Singer on Earth Is a Double-Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot

Every once in a great while, there comes a talent so mind-blowing that it warps the fabric of human history, inspiring generations of enviers and imitators. Freddie Mercury was such a talent; so were the Beatles. And so is Tico, an 18-year-old double yellow-headed Amazon parrot who sings classic rock covers on TikTok.
ANIMALS

