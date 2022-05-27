Cannes: Kore-Eda Hirokazu Says ‘Broker’ Is the Story of a Family of Choice

Having finally cooled off from the steamy read that was “50 Shades of Grey,” the women behind “Book Club” are making the trek to Italy where new adventures await. Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready have announced the start of production on “Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter,” an upcoming sequel to the sleeper 2018 comedy “Book Club.” The film brings back the core group of readers, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, as they trade their living rooms for the glories of Europe. The ensemble will also include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson, vets of the first film, along with new cast members such as Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta. The film is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with Holderman returning as director. The duo will also serve as producers.
