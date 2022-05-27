ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juveniles charged in connection with Scranton shooting

By Emily Silvi
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday.

Police: Bank employees help woman escape kidnapping, abuse

Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as 14-year-old boys.

Officers said that the two juveniles are known “GBG” gang members, a set of the “Crips” street gang.

When police were attempting to arrest the two children, they both ran, authorities say the shooter tossed the handgun and a baggie of marijuana that police did find.

The suspected shooter is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, firearms carried by a minor, reckless endangerment, and drug charges. The suspected supplier is facing the same charges. Both minors were released on house arrest.

The adult who is being charged was identified by police as 30-year-old Jacqueline Tapia. She is charged with obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension.

Related
whlm.com

Arrest Made in I-80 Incident

A Danville area man has been jailed on charges connected to the death of his partner. State police responded to a fight on westbound Interstate 80 early Sunday; they found the body of 35-year-old Julio Cesar Perez of Harrisburg lying in the road, having been struck by passing vehicles. Arrested was Andres Garcia Arce, also 35. Witnesses say the two men were fighting inside their vehicle, and that Perez fled before being struck. Arce is being held on aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges.
DANVILLE, PA
#Shooting#Juveniles#Crips#Firearms#Violent Crime#Scranton Police#Gbg#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Man faces multiple charges after abusing a minor, police say

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he physically abused a minor female. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Friday, May 13, around 10:00 a.m. suspected child abuse was reported to PSP Milton by Milton Elementary School. Troopers say after an investigation was conducted, PSP found […]
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged dealer brought daughter to drug buy

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man caught dealing drugs out of his car brought his three-year-old daughter along for the sale, police say. Robert Charles Shamp, 33, allegedly admitted he had sold $80 worth of marijuana to a man he picked up in his car, then led police back to his house, where they recovered two ounces of pot and drug packaging material, charge say.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

PSP charge Hazleton man with strangulation

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man has been arrested and charged with strangulation, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, May 20, just before 10:00 a.m., State Troopers went to the Hazleton Apartments in Hazle Township to investigate the reported strangulation of a 22-year-old female. After the investigation, Anthony […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Report: 3,277 traffic violations over Memorial Day weekend

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Troopers from Troop N released a report of crashes, arrests, and other citations from this past Memorial Day Weekend on Tuesday. Troop N covers Luzerne, Columbia, Carbon, and Monroe counties, and the report states they arrested 63 people for driving under the influence. Of the 43 crashes that happened over […]
LUZERNE, PA
WBRE

Police: Teen using Snapchat threatens to harm students

UNION TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating an incident where they say a teen used Snapchat to threaten fellow classmates. According to PSP, on May 27 troopers responded to a harassment call in the 1000 block of Mulls Hollow Road in Union Township. As stated in the release, the victim involved […]
WBRE

Police investigation of ‘lurker’ resolved

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police would like to inform the public that the ‘lurker’ reported earlier has been identified, and the situation is resolved. Police say they spoke to the man and discovered he is a utility worker who had been doing his job at the time the “incident” took place. Police […]
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Guilty plea in case of fake COVID card

Williamsport, Pa. —A Union County woman accused of possessing a counterfeit COVID-19 card agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Federal Court. Court records show Amy Leister agree to the plea on May18 during a hearing at the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania in Williamsport. Leister agreed...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police: Unlocked car leads to stolen car and credit cards

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say two 15-year-old males were detained on Sunday for stealing a car and credit cards from an unlocked vehicle. According to officials, officers were patrolling the area of East Hemlock Street in Hazleton when they observed two individuals attempt to open the door to a vehicle. Upon investigation, police say […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Northumberland County man charged with abuse of 9-year-old

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he abused a 9-year-old girl. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), an alleged child abuse incident was reported by the Milton Elementary School. PSP says after an investigation it was discovered that Caden Sutton, 31, of Milton abused a 9-year-old […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Standoff with PSP lasts hours in Ashland

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after a standoff with police in Ashland, Sunday afternoon. According to law enforcement members of PSP-Frackville were sent to the 1000 block of Brock Street for a disturbance call. As Troopers arrived they learned that 49-year-old, Frank William Paul, had recently returned to the house […]
ASHLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver charged with manslaughter for Interstate 80 fatal

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Harrisburg man fleeing an assault on the interstate ran onto the highway and was fatally struck by a utility trailer and two other vehicles, police say. Now his husband is charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing the man's death on Interstate 80 late Saturday night. Here's what State Police say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Police search for missing 75 year old from Leigh County

FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police issue a search for a 75-year-old man missing out of Leigh County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlos Rivera Ortiz, 75, was last seen walking on Lisa Lane in Lower Macungie Township. Ortiz is described as a white male, 5ft 7in, 170lbs, bald, brown eyes wearing a blue button-down shirt, […]
FOGELSVILLE, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Lost BMW, Cash in Purchase Involving Stolen Vehicle: Police

A 20-year-old Coopersburg man lost his BMW and $8,000 in cash in a used car deal which state police say turned sour. According to a news release by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the man traded his white 2007 BMW 335i plus the cash for a red 2018 BMW M4 in a private sale that took place May 9 in Milford Township, Bucks County.
COOPERSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

