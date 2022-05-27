Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 'I'm A Less-Is-More Kind Of Person'

Simone Ashley's on-screen alter ego in Bridgerton, the deliciously spiky Kate Sharma, would love her fashion sense IRL. From her choice of designer (London Fashion Week's coolest entry, Conner Ives) to being a pioneer of the grown-up midriff at last year's Fashion Awards, Ashley is one of the most interesting fashion stars of 2022. Together with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray - the woman behind the wardrobes of Gemma Chan, Lily James, Florence Pugh and Billie Piper - Ashley is carving out a name for herself as someone who's not afraid to take risks (feathers, sequins, sheer, lace, nothing is off limits) but also knows their style strengths (Valentino - and lots of it). Keep scrolling for the best outfits from Simone Ashley.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO