A preliminary exam for an Oxford Township man who allegedly gunned down a single dad in a case of mistaken identity has been rescheduled from May 24 to June 2. Marcus Nathan, 36, is charged with open murder and possession of a felony in connection with the April 20 shooting that killed Dennis Kendrick in the parking lot of the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes complex in Oxford Township. Investigators say Nathan shot Kendrick multiple times at close range after mistakenly believing he’d sent him a threatening text message.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO