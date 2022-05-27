ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbett: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $39.3 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $2.89 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $424.1 million in the period.

Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $9.75 to $10.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIBB

