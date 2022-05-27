ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' opens at EPCOT: Your guide to Disney's newest coaster

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - In the words of Rocket Raccoon: oh yeah!. The highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster is officially open at EPCOT in Orlando, Florida. Not only is this the first Walt Disney World ride featuring a Marvel franchise, but it's the very first roller coaster...

www.fox35orlando.com

click orlando

Get deals at some of Orlando’s hottest restaurants during Bite30

ORLANDO, Fla. – Restaurant weeks are popular events to try top eateries in cities around the country. In Orlando, restaurant week lasts 40 days. Bite30 returns June 1 and runs through July 10, presented by Publix Aprons Cooking School and hosted by Orlando Weekly. [TRENDING: Passengers aboard Carnival cruise...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Estates at Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from May 14 to 20

A home in Estates at Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from May 14 to 20. The home at 8402 Ludington Circle, Orlando, sold May 16, for $1.9 million. Built in 2017, it has six bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 5,778 square feet of living area. Days on market: 11.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Foxtail opening new location in former jewelers shop

According to Ryan Lynch of the Orlando Business Journal, Foxtail Coffee Co. is opening another location, this time on East Colonial Drive. The ever-expanding coffee company is currently building out a new shop in the former Orlando Jewelers space at 3122 E. Colonial Drive [GMap] just outside of The Milk District, in the same building as Kabooki Sushi – which is expanding into an adjacent 2,000 SF storefront and adding a lounge and private dining area.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando Carnival Downtown brings the Caribbean to Florida in weekend celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – Carnival is a celebration of emancipation in Caribbean cultures, and Orlando Carnival Downtown is seeking to bring that spirit to Florida with a weekend-long festival at Dezerland Park. The three-day Orlando Carnival Downtown celebration kicks off Friday evening with a celebration of Carnival traditions, starting with...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Taps Across America' echoes through Central Florida community

OVIEDO, Fla. - It’s just four notes, played 24 times that strike a chord deep in our hearts. "If there are citizens out there that are willing to get shot at, certainly I can give them four notes," said Steve Fussell. Fussell has played taps for half a decade...
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

News 6 meteorologists to host hurricane special. Here’s how to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 weather team on Wednesday will hold a hurricane special to help prepare Central Florida residents for hurricane season. The special will air on News 6 and stream live on ClickOrlando.com and News 6+ from 7-8 p.m. on June 1, the official start of hurricane season, which runs until Dec. 1.
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

Memorial Day observances happening around the Orlando area

Here are some of the observances planned Monday in the Orlando area to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice:. The Airforce Band will hold a free jazz concert at Disney Springs' waterside stage located at 1413 Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista. A remembrance ceremony is planned for...
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

FBI Is Investigating 25 Basquiat Paintings at Orlando Museum of Art

The FBI’s Art Crime Team is investigating the authenticity of 25 Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings on display at the Orlando Museum of Art, according to a federal subpoena and sources who spoke to The New York Times. The paintings’ owners and museum’s director and chief executive, Aaron De Groft, insist they are genuine. They cite statements from art experts commissioned by the three owners, all of whom have criminal records. De Groft and the owners allege that Basquiat painted the works on slabs of cardboard and sold them to a late screenwriter, who put them in a storage unit. When the unit’s contents were seized in 2012, the current owners bought the canvases and claim to have celebrated over lunch, at which the original owner gave them a typed poem commemorating the initial purchase from Basquiat. An investigation by The New York Times, however, questioned the works, as a designer who previously worked for FedEx said the typeface on one canvas was not designed until 1994, six years after Basquiat’s death. Skeptics argue that the paintings’ backstory is unlikely, as friends of the original owner say he never typed and displayed no interest in contemporary art. If authentic, the paintings are worth about $100 million, according to Putnam Fine Art and Antique Appraisals. While the precise target of the FBI’s investigation is unclear, the sale of art known to be fraudulent is a federal crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox35orlando.com

How police are keeping everyone safe over Memorial Day weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Memorial Day weekend can sometimes be considered the unofficial start to summer (that's June 21), which means large crowds head to Central Florida's beaches. No surprise, Daytona Beach was packed with people on Sunday. "I love Daytona Beach. It's really nice out here," said Kenys Rodriguez,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Has the cost of Disney World become unaffordable for the average American family?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has been a go-to destination for generations of American families, but the skyrocketing costs of admission, accommodations, and even spending inside the park are leaving many visitors wondering if a Disney vacation is now only reserved for the rich. A family...

Community Policy