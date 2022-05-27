Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin partners with Amazon

The Rock County Dairy Breakfast will be held at a Milton farm this Saturday. The 45th annual edition of the event will run from 6:30 ’til 11 in the morning at Glacier Edge Dairy Farm on North County M. The breakfast features all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, cheese, applesauce, yogurt, coffee...
With high school graduation parties around the corner, parents and adults are encouraged to talk to teens about underage drinking. Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change Director Jane Golberg says they’re hoping the Small Talks campaign opens conversation between parents and teens. Golberg says Wisconsin has a huge alcohol culture, so sometimes these conversations could be easy to have, because alcohol seems to be everywhere. Rock County Prevention Network is made of substance abuse prevention coalitions throughout the county and teams up with JM4C. According to a news release, the campaign starts June 1.
At 13 North Parker Drive, new recruits of the Janesville Fire Department will do hands-on training, working with standpipes in multi-level buildings. JFD Deputy Chief John McManus says they’re currently orienting six fire fighters to the fire service, having them do different hands-on training to become acquainted with the fire service beyond their initial education. McManus says one of the skills is learning how to work with standpipes in multi-level buildings. He says a standpipe system is the means for getting water to upper levels of a building, it’s a high-risk, low-frequency event, and the recruits must have a lot of repetition to get the technique under control, and be able to execute it on a moment’s notice for their career. McManus says it’ll be June 1 from midmorning well into the afternoon.
The Sustainable Janesville Committee announces it’s 2022 Sustainable Janesville awards recipients. City Environmental Technician Matt Robinson says the purpose of the awards is to reward, recognize, and promote innovation and leadership in sustainability by businesses, community groups, and individual residents of the City of Janesville. This year’s winners are...
Beloit firefighters rescue a dog during a weekend residential fire. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Lasalle Street a little after 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters found heavy black smoke as they entered the house. No one was home, but a dog was rescued and Janesville paramedics performed life saving measures. No people were hurt. The cause and damage amount is undetermined.
With the Palmer Park wading pool opening this Saturday and Rockport pool opening next, the City of Janesville has a dire need for lifeguards. Recreation Programmer Elaina Noffsinger says you can apply online at janevillewi.gov. Noffsinger says the Recreation Division is excited to debut its new Rubber Ducky Wednesday program...
Janesville Police are eager to get back to the community outreach activities that COVID-19 has prevented the last few years. Sergeant Benjamin Thompson says the next Coffee with the Chief will be Wednesday from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at Mocha Moment. Thompson says the Janesville Police Department’s K-9 program will...
Three people are facing charges after a shots-fired incident over the weekend. Janesville police were called to the 800 block of East Memorial Drive at 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance. Officer say 31-year-old Sharod Winters of Janesville and 43-year-old Jessica Jackson of Janesville were involved in a verbal argument when Winters physically attacked another resident at the complex. Police say 32-year-old Kory Fuller of Edgerton arrived, displayed a handgun, fired a shot into the ground, and restrained Winters until police arrived. Winters and Jackson are facing Disorderly Conduct charges, and Fuller is accused of Disorderly Conduct while Armed. Winters is also accused of a Probation Violation.
