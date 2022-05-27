ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

California zoo welcomes first baby wallaby

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUCXw_0fsC3Xq500

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A California zoo has welcomed its first baby wallaby.

According to the Santa Barbara Independent and KSBY-TV, the Santa Barbara Zoo announced Tuesday that the joey, born to Bennett’s wallaby Kalina, has been spotted in its mother’s pouch.

“The joey is 5-6 months old, which is when they usually start exploring life outside of their mother’s pouch,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. “Our animal care staff and a few eagle-eyed guests have started seeing a little head or legs poking out over the last few days!”

The post included a video of Kalina enjoying some greens as the joey appears to move.

“As she eats and peers around at her surroundings, we can clearly see something moving around in her belly!” the zoo captioned the video. “While no body parts of the joey were captured in this video, it’s clear that her adorable little offspring is here and starting to get curious about its new home.”

Zoo official Julie Barnes said in a statement that the tiny marsupial isn’t quite ready to emerge completely, the Independent reported.

“It will still be a while before the joey is ready to come all the way out of the pouch and spend time exploring the habitat with Kalina, and it will continue to hop in and out of the pouch until it is about 1 year old,” the statement read.

Bennett’s wallabies are native to Tasmania and Australia’s eastern coast, according to KSBY.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Wallabies#Wallaby#Ksby Tv#The Santa Barbara Zoo#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy