DAYS CREEK CHARTER SCHOOL GRADUATION FRIDAY

Umpqua Community College will be celebrating the class of 2022 on Friday June 10th at 6:00 p.m. in the Swanson Amphitheater. Over 150 students completing their associate degrees, GEDs and certificates, will be walking in the commencement ceremony. This is the first in-person ceremony since 2019 due to the pandemic. The rain or shine event is open to the public.
The Summer Reading Program is rapidly approaching at the Roseburg Public Library. Children and teens will have three logs to track their reading time this summer. When participants read or are read to, for seven hours, they can turn in their log for a Frisbee, book, trinkets and the next log. Reading 14 hours and completing the second log will earn participants a Lego set in addition to a book and trinkets. Completing the final log – reading a total of twenty-one hours – will enter participants into the grand prize drawings for a Y Flicker scooter and earn them a third book and more trinket prizes.
EUGENE, Ore.— Some University of Oregon students said they're having to quarantine in their dorm rooms because they claim there's not enough space in the temporary housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. According to the University's website, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and a temporary quarantine room isn't available, students have to isolate themselves in their dorm room instead.
The Douglas County Master Gardeners are hosting a Trash to Treasures sale on Saturday at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Street. The event will include furniture, books, appliances, gardening equipment, electronics, plants and much more. Proceeds will help support the many educational programs that Master Gardeners offer to home gardeners.
Sutherlin Downtown Development has been awarded just under $200,000 in grant funds to help with the Sutherlin Historic Bank Building Restoration. A City of Sutherlin release said restoration will include the removal and replacement of old HVAC equipment, removal and reroofing of the building, sprinkler system installation and interior asbestos abatement, which will bring the building up to code and useable.
Drivers on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg should expect lane closures and brief delays this summer as sidewalk ramp construction is underway. A City of Roseburg release said contractors have begun a project to update all sidewalk ramps on about a mile-long stretch of Stephens to comply with current standards in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
For the first time since the pandemic began, an in-person Memorial Day service open to the community was held at the Roseburg VA on Monday. Around 100 residents turned out to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in one of the many military conflicts over the history of the United States.
Ashland, Ore. — One of the many local Memorial Day events that took place Monday was a grounds tour at The Forest Conservation Burial Ground of Southern Oregon to teach guests all about natural burials and how they relates to land conservation. "With today being Memorial Day, we make...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
The 83rd annual Douglas County Lamb Show and Barbecue is this Saturday. Events will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and take place throughout the day. That includes lamb conformation classes, showmanship classes, wool showcase, and more. The lamb barbecue dinner will go from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A large plate is $10 with a child’s plate priced at $7 for those age 12 and under.
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
A joint executive board meeting of Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue and Western Lane Ambulance met on Thursday to discuss the tenure of Chief Michael Schick and the impact he has had on the organization. Immediately following that meeting the boards met in regular session and praised the Chief for the work that has been done and the manner it which it was conducted. Over the past several years the entities have been working on developing a new plan for moving forward which included the creation of the West Lane Fire and EMS Authority. The Chief also led the district through a tough political enslaught against the levy that provides the operating capital for Western Lane Ambulance District. WLAD Director Mike Webb says that time after time Chief Schick proved he was the right person for the position.
City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
(Yachats, Oregon) – That 20-mile segment of Oregon coast between Florence and Yachats is filled with one surprise bend in the road after another, as complex little beaches pop up between the rolling cliffs and the asphalt gives way to forested chunks or tall earthen walls on the eastern side. Think of it as a kind of preview, in essence. (Above: Strawberry Hill's mysterious "steps:" all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Memorial Day tributes are scheduled around Douglas County. *A service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery on the Roseburg VA Campus. It is being hosted by Larry Hill, past president of the Douglas County Veterans Forum. Douglas County Veterans Service Officer Mary Newman-Keyes will be the speaker. A fly-over is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. from the U.S. Air Force 173rd Fighter Wing based at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a concerning social media post resurfaced this week, police and school district officials are reassuring the Springfield community, saying there is no threat. The post appears to show an Agnes Stewart Middle School student posing next to a gun. According to police, the post was made...
EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- The annual Boatnik Festival has returned to Grants Pass with carnival rides, boat races, live music, and Boatnik Brewfest. Over the Memorial Day Weekend the Grants Pass Active Club is holding one of their biggest events of the year to raise money for the youth of Southern Oregon. All funds raised from Boatnik are given to the community by supporting local children and youth programs.
