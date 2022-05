(WXYZ) — GasBuddy said Michiganders and others in the Midwest should expect a "noticeable" jump in gas prices as early as Tuesday. According to GasBuddy Analyst Patrick De Haan, the jump could be as much as 20-40 cents per gallon, and could hit Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and areas of Illinois, West Virginia and potentially Florida.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO