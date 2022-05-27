ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

CBS Philly: Pottstown PA Home Explosion Kills Four People

By WKOK Staff
 4 days ago

POTTSTOWN (CBS Philly) — Four people were killed and two others were taken to area hospitals when a house exploded in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Thursday evening. There may...

Involuntary Manslaughter Charged in Highway Crash

BLOOMSBURG – State police are out with details on the fatal accident that shut down I-80 for five hours late Saturday night. They say Julio Cesar Perez of Harrisburg was a pedestrian at the time, when he was hit by several vehicles. They say he was in a vehicle on I-80 in Columbia County, was involved in a violent incident, and was running away when he was hit by several vehicles.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Tragic Crash Had I-80 Closed in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG – Columbia-Montour County 9-1-1 said Interstate 80 was closed because of a fatal vehicle crash late Saturday night. At 10:42 p.m., volunteers and other responders were dispatched to I-80 between the Buckhorn and Lightstreet/Bloomsburg exits (mile markers 232-236). The 9-1-1 center said Lightstreet and Buckhorn fire crews cleared...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Commonwealth Ruling Overturns Pittsburgh Gun Ordinances

HARRISBURG – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting… The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Friday reaffirmed a lower court’s ruling in striking down Pittsburgh gun regulations. The ruling applies to three separate gun cases that were on appeal with the Commonwealth Court, including two that were filed in response to the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill that killed 11 congregants. In response to that attack, Pittsburgh City Council passed three firearms ordinances in April 2019. The ordinances prohibited the use of large-capacity magazines and assault weapons in public places, punished negligent gun owners if their firearm storage practices led to a minor causing harm with a gun and gave permission to either law enforcement or family members to seek court intervention if they believed a person was a danger to themselves or others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Some Daytime Road Work This Week in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Watch out for delays. The busy post Memorial Day week, this week, is when PennDOT is going to do some daytime roadwork on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The department says they’ll have lane restrictions in both directions of Routes 11/15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
Norry 250th Celebration Includes Many History Lessons

NORTHUMBERLAND – There will be plenty of fun activities and plenty of history lessons for the upcoming Norry 250th Celebration June 4 and 5. Hope Kopf of Northumberland, who is helping coordinate the activities, says there will be demonstrations of skills of yesteryear along King Street. “Blacksmithing, tinsmithing, and...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Susquehanna University Hosts Commencement Weekend

SELINSGROVE – More than 500 new graduates of Susquehanna University received degrees Saturday and some Valley residents received special recognition in the ceremony. University officials said the weekend began with an awards luncheon Friday afternoon and baccalaureate ceremony that evening. They said Saturday kicked off with a brunch, followed by commencement exercises in the Field House and a special reception on the campus center patio.
SELINSGROVE, PA

