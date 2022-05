DUBLIN -- Former Buckeye and Upper Arlington Golden Bear Bo Hoag picked up the game at two of the finest courses in the country; Scioto Country Club and Muirfield Village. Bo’s grandfather was a close friend of Jack Nicklaus and helped the Golden Bear found the club in Dublin.That's why Hoag was thrilled when he played so well at Muirfield last year, finishing 13th in the 2021 Memorial Tournament. "I do believe I have an advantage there," Hoag told ABC-6 Sunday during a practice session.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO