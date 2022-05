It’s no secret that New Balance is making a ton of noise in the sneaker world for its collaborative range, but another element of the brand that has garnered them much success is the fact that its GR lineup does numbers as well. And this season, a multitude of the Boston-based brand’s silhouettes will be increasing their output, one being the New Balance 1500 which has just surfaced in a brand new “Fluid Minimalist” colorway.

