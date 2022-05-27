Memorial Day camping reservations remain high after record-breaking year in 2021

Camping is in full bloom at Michigan's state parks heading into the long Memorial Day weekend.

After a record-breaking year in 2021 because of the pandemic, camping reservation numbers for this Memorial Day weekend remain high!

The Department of Natural Resources says bookings are up to 92% occupancy at state park campgrounds, compared to last year when campgrounds reported 95% occupancy.

Park rangers expect full campsites for both RV and tent campers and have been working these past few weeks to prepare.

"We're excited. We're doing some last-minute things here to get everything ready for the camping season," said Andrew Lundborg, park supervisor of Grand Haven State Park. "All my rangers are scrambling around getting things ready, but we're excited to start another camping season."

And a night in your sleeping bag remains a bit higher than you might remember - Rates went up in 2021 for the first time in four years between $2 and $8 a night depending on the campground and day -- cabins and other lodging, increased by $10 a night.

Prices hikes were put in place to keep up with bigger crowds and higher operating costs... Camping and lodging fees make up about 51% of operating costs.

While most reservations are full this Memorial Day weekend, park rangers say you might be able to find an opening at some campgrounds but you'll have to do a bit of digging.

