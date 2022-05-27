ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Memorial Day camping reservations remain high after record-breaking year in 2021

By Savannah Fish
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEvev_0fsBxSSw00

Camping is in full bloom at Michigan's state parks heading into the long Memorial Day weekend.

After a record-breaking year in 2021 because of the pandemic, camping reservation numbers for this Memorial Day weekend remain high!

The Department of Natural Resources says bookings are up to 92% occupancy at state park campgrounds, compared to last year when campgrounds reported 95% occupancy.

Park rangers expect full campsites for both RV and tent campers and have been working these past few weeks to prepare.

"We're excited. We're doing some last-minute things here to get everything ready for the camping season," said Andrew Lundborg, park supervisor of Grand Haven State Park. "All my rangers are scrambling around getting things ready, but we're excited to start another camping season."

And a night in your sleeping bag remains a bit higher than you might remember - Rates went up in 2021 for the first time in four years between $2 and $8 a night depending on the campground and day -- cabins and other lodging, increased by $10 a night.

Prices hikes were put in place to keep up with bigger crowds and higher operating costs... Camping and lodging fees make up about 51% of operating costs.

While most reservations are full this Memorial Day weekend, park rangers say you might be able to find an opening at some campgrounds but you'll have to do a bit of digging.

Click here for more information on camping reservations.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Boating & fishing forecast to kick off Memorial Day weekend

Beach, boats & fun is what summer is all about! The unofficial kick off to summer this Memorial Day weekend will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warmth. Expect day time high temperatures in the 70s and 80s all weekend and even heading into next week with sunshine each day. Don't forget to wear your sunscreen, stay hydrated and limit your time outside as we will have a high UV index during the entire holiday weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Heat and humidity build this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the unofficial start of summer. This is also the weekend that most boaters try to launch their boat for the season, and when most beachgoers flock to area beaches. That said, the weather looks great and the heat will build over the next few days. The image attached to this story is from South Haven beach. Notice the light winds and somewhat calm waters. Summer officially begins on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year June 21.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Memorial Day Weekend#Rv#Park Rangers#Grand Haven State Park
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Strong to severe storms possible tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - A strong cold front off to our west will blast through the area tonight, which will likely generate a round of thunderstorms. It's possible some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side with large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Make sure to download the FOX 17 weather app free so you can receive weather watches, warnings, and alerts!
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy