The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, and one of the lasting images that Heat fans will likely have ingrained in their minds is star Jimmy Butler's ill-fated go-ahead three-point attempt in the waning seconds of the contest. In the third quarter, though, there was a controversial overturned three-pointer from Miami's Max Strus that arguably had a significant impact on how the rest of the tilt played out and may have changed the outcome of the nail-biter.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO