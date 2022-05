Plantains may look like bananas, but they sure don't taste like them. Bananas are primarily eaten plain or used for desserts as they have a sweet flavor, but plantains are far starchier and not all that sweet. While recipe developer Miriam Hahn says "you can make plantains either sweet or savory," if you want them sweet you'll probably want to add sugar or another sweetener to boost the flavor. Yet another difference between the two is that while bananas can, and often are, eaten raw, plantains must always be cooked.

