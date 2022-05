With only a few little lines, the soap dropped what certainly seemed like a big hint about what’s to come. It wasn’t a surprise when The Bold and the Beautiful had Bill talk smack about Ridge to sons Wyatt and Liam on May 17. In fact, we can’t remember when the tycoon has ever had anything nice to say about “the dressmaker.” But what seemed telling to us was the timing of Bill’s bloviating, just as his lost love Brooke was hoping anew to reunite with her sometime husband.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO