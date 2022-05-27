ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Whitstable Harbour: Demolition teams move in after blaze

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition teams have moved in to knock down a building after fire tore through a harbour in Kent. Eleven fire engines battled the blaze at the South Quay in Whitstable Harbour which was reported at about 13:35 GMT on Thursday. Video...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Nepal plane crash: Rescuers find 21 bodies from wreck

Rescuers have found 21 bodies so far from the crash site of a plane that went down in northern Nepal. The small plane had been carrying 22 people, and searches continue to find the remaining missing passenger. The plane was on a 20-minute flight when it lost contact with air...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' after assault on Yasmin Evans

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Evesham

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in a Worcestershire street. Emergency crews, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, found the man in St Richards Road, Evesham, at about 11:42 BST. His motorbike had hit street furniture causing him serious injuries, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said. Paramedics administered...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire

A World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty. Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county. The surrender saw a total of 74 firearms or their component...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salisbury: Soldier mows down group of teenagers in drunken rage

A serving soldier who deliberately drove at a group of teenagers in Salisbury after downing six pitchers of cocktail in a Sunday drink session has been jailed for eight years.Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of 27 March 2022 drinking with three fellow soldiers.Bailey was caught on CCTV deliberately turning his car around once he spotted the group, driving slowly in their direction, pausing for around 21 seconds before accelerating towards them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

85ft superyacht goes up in flames

Firefighters are battling to extinguish an inferno on a superyacht in Torquay.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says it has five fire appliances at the scene of the blaze, which has ripped though the 85ft vessel.Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows black smoke and flames enveloping the white yacht, anchored in Torquay, Devon.Crews are working with our partners, dealing with a boat fire at Torquay Marina.Please avoid the area. Due to the smoke plume and fumes, local residents and businesses are being asked to keep doors and windows closed. https://t.co/LhsCULvLV3— Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Senior gang leader who absconded from prison arrested in Moldova

A senior leader of north London gang the Tottenham Turks has been arrested in Moldova after absconding from prison in Turkey, the Met has said. Izzet Eren was jailed for 21 years in 2015 for firearms offences and while serving his sentence he was transferred to a prison in Turkey in August 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Telford learner driver supervised by daughter, 15, police say

A learner driver was spotted by police in Telford being supervised by their 15-year-old daughter. Officers pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva, displaying L plates, in Donnington on Sunday at around 11:15 BST. The driver has been reported for driving in breach of licence conditions and without third party insurance. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Appeal for Snapchat footage of fatal attack on boy in Wolverhampton

Police are appealing for footage that was shared online which is thought to show parts of a fatal stabbing. A 15-year-old boy was killed in the attack, which happened just before 16:15 BST on Friday on Reapers Walk in Pendeford, Wolverhampton. A 16-year-old boy from the city was arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cultra beach: Child finds live WW1 grenade

An unexploded World War One grenade has been found by a child on a County Down beach, police have said. The young boy contacted the Police Service of Northern Ireland after spotting the device on Cultra beach. An Army technical officer went to the scene and confirmed it was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bridgend paedophile jailed after 20 years on the run

A paedophile who was on the run for 20 years after abusing a girl has been jailed. David Carey-Williams, now 58, from Bridgend, abused a girl for three years in the 1990s, and fled abroad in 2000 after she reported it to the police. He was arrested at Heathrow Airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police officer dragged along road by car after pedestrian hit

A police officer was injured when he was dragged along a road by a car that hit a pedestrian then crashed into a tree. Nottinghamshire Police said the officer was in Clumber Street, Mansfield, at about 03:40 BST when a pedestrian was struck by a car. As he approached the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Miscarriage: 'We had to put baby’s remains in fridge'

Sitting at the kitchen table, sometimes with their heads in their hands, Laura and Lawrence recount the "hell" that unfolded the day they lost their baby. It culminated in them doing something unfathomable. "I took a tupperware box containing my baby's remains home from hospital in a taxi, cleared up...
WORLD
BBC

Ipswich man admits killing grandad walking home from pub

A man has admitted killing a grandfather who died 12 days after he was found injured on his driveway. Clive Wyard, 74, was discovered unconscious with a fractured skull at his home on Valley Road, Ipswich, on 20 July 2018. Suffolk Police said he was walking home from the pub...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Refugee host family 'shocked' by money claims

A North East woman who invited a Ukrainian mother and son into her home says she has been badly let down by the experience and warns others thinking of doing so to be cautious. The woman, who does not want her name to be released, claims she was falsely accused...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Woman found dead in Hopwood country lane named as Kerry Owen

A woman who was found dead in a country lane has been named by police. The body of Kerry Owen, 35, was discovered by a dog walker in Wast Hills Lane, in Hopwood, Worcestershire, on Friday morning. Alan Edney, 30, of Kenilworth Road, in Birmingham, has been charged with her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oliver Freckleton: Three charged with Burton murder

A further three people have been charged with a man's murder, taking the total to nine. Oliver Freckleton was stabbed to death in Burton-upon-Trent on 11 December, the day before his 20th birthday. The father was found dead at a house in the Stretton area and a post-mortem examination confirmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cultra beach find: 'Dad I just picked up a grenade. Is it real?'

A family has described a lucky escape after their 11-year-old son found an unexploded hand grenade on a beach in County Down and lifted it up. Cole Chapman was with a young friend on Cultra beach on Saturday when they spotted the live World War One-era weapon and picked it up in their hands.
PUBLIC SAFETY

