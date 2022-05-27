Whitstable Harbour: Demolition teams move in after blaze

Firefighters are battling to extinguish an inferno on a superyacht in Torquay.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says it has five fire appliances at the scene of the blaze, which has ripped though the 85ft vessel.Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows black smoke and flames enveloping the white yacht, anchored in Torquay, Devon.Crews are working with our partners, dealing with a boat fire at Torquay Marina.Please avoid the area. Due to the smoke plume and fumes, local residents and businesses are being asked to keep doors and windows closed. https://t.co/LhsCULvLV3— Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO