Tips on maximizing gas mileage this holiday weekend

Millions of Americans are packing up and headed out of town for the Memorial Day weekend as gas prices continue to reach all-time highs.

AAA is predicting that this weekend will be the busiest in three years.

More than 39 million Americans are expected to hit the roads and skies. 1.1 million of those travelers are expected to be Michiganders.

If you're filling up on gas today, the statewide average is $4.56 a gallon.

That's $1.53 more than this time last year.

These prices are forcing some drivers to stay close to home.

"I mean, I am staying local. These gas prices are high," Andrea Wynn said. "Like I am staying right in my backyard!"

Another driver we spoke with says he's hitting the road and heading to Ohio.

"I'm just going," Lenard Cleveland said. "You only live once. I have a lot of fun down there. I know a lot of people down there. So ,we're going to have some fun."

Gas Buddy's Patrick de Haan says drivers can save money and fuel while driving with high gas prices.

"Try to drive more fuel efficiency while driving there. Going 65 instead of 75 can increase your fuel efficiency dramatically," he said. "So you can do a lot of things to increase the amount of miles you can get out of that tank of fuel."

Other tips include using cruise control, checking your tire pressure, driving the speed limit, avoiding hard accelerations, and turning off the air conditioner.