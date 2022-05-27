ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Today's Forecast: Scattered showers & storms

By Candace Monacelli
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmxKF_0fsBtb2500

A foggy start to the morning as rain showers linger into today, with a few more thunderstorms possible. The system departs late tonight from NW to SE. Sunshine to Mid-Michigan on Saturday! Aside from a stray possible shower overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, your Memorial Day Weekend is going to feature plenty of sunshine! The forecast of mostly sunny skies extends into Tuesday along with VERY warm temperatures. Sunday through next Wednesday will have high temperatures in the low to upper 80s. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 app.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Stray shower possible overnight. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Stray shower possible in the early morning. Becoming mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Fox47news Website#Breaking News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy