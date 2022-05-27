Today's Forecast: Scattered showers & storms

A foggy start to the morning as rain showers linger into today, with a few more thunderstorms possible. The system departs late tonight from NW to SE. Sunshine to Mid-Michigan on Saturday! Aside from a stray possible shower overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, your Memorial Day Weekend is going to feature plenty of sunshine! The forecast of mostly sunny skies extends into Tuesday along with VERY warm temperatures. Sunday through next Wednesday will have high temperatures in the low to upper 80s. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 app.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Stray shower possible overnight. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Stray shower possible in the early morning. Becoming mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

