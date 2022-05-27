Study underway for more community services at old Sudlersville Middle

SUDLERSVILLE — A feasibility study is now underway to determine ways in which the former Sudlersville Middle School building can be used to help the surrounding community.

During their May 10 meeting, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners selected Moseley Architects — an architectural design firm with several locations along the East Coast — as its vendor of choice to conduct the study.

According to a May 3 memo from the QA Department of Economic and Tourism Development, Moseley Architects was selected from eight total proposals for “their experience with adaptive reuse and community engagement.”

The study will cost approximately $59,800, coming just short of the project’s $60,000 budget. Most of that funding is based in a recent Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development award, with $5,000 contributions coming from both the commissioners and the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company, which owns the building.

Decommissioned as a middle school in 2012 and given to the fire company in 2016, they are looking to convert the building into a business and community center for Sudlersville, said SVFC Captain Francis Kinnamon.

The former school currently houses Russum’s Furniture Auctioneers and a token-operated laundromat, and Kinnamon explained that the fire company hopes to attract more services that aren’t readily available in the northern part of the county.

“We just want that building to come alive again,” Kinnamon said. “We don’t have our eyes set on certain things. What we want is what makes sense for our community.”

While the county’s May 10 decision greatly precedes the incorporation of new businesses — the feasibility study is expected to be completed by late fall, according to the QA Department of Economic and Tourism Development — it was a signal that the local government was supportive of the volunteer fire company’s broader plan.

Addressing the commissioners, Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli said her department was similarly “focused on the community development side of things” — a sentiment shared by county officials.

“I’m looking forward to what comes back from the study,” QA Commissioner Jack Wilson said. “We’ve had several different people approach us about the building, but nothing ever really panned out. It’ll be good to get something in there that benefits the community.”