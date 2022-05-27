ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudlersville, MD

Study underway for more community services at old Sudlersville Middle

By By LUKE PARKER
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago

SUDLERSVILLE — A feasibility study is now underway to determine ways in which the former Sudlersville Middle School building can be used to help the surrounding community.

During their May 10 meeting, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners selected Moseley Architects — an architectural design firm with several locations along the East Coast — as its vendor of choice to conduct the study.

According to a May 3 memo from the QA Department of Economic and Tourism Development, Moseley Architects was selected from eight total proposals for “their experience with adaptive reuse and community engagement.”

The study will cost approximately $59,800, coming just short of the project’s $60,000 budget. Most of that funding is based in a recent Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development award, with $5,000 contributions coming from both the commissioners and the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company, which owns the building.

Decommissioned as a middle school in 2012 and given to the fire company in 2016, they are looking to convert the building into a business and community center for Sudlersville, said SVFC Captain Francis Kinnamon.

The former school currently houses Russum’s Furniture Auctioneers and a token-operated laundromat, and Kinnamon explained that the fire company hopes to attract more services that aren’t readily available in the northern part of the county.

“We just want that building to come alive again,” Kinnamon said. “We don’t have our eyes set on certain things. What we want is what makes sense for our community.”

While the county’s May 10 decision greatly precedes the incorporation of new businesses — the feasibility study is expected to be completed by late fall, according to the QA Department of Economic and Tourism Development — it was a signal that the local government was supportive of the volunteer fire company’s broader plan.

Addressing the commissioners, Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli said her department was similarly “focused on the community development side of things” — a sentiment shared by county officials.

“I’m looking forward to what comes back from the study,” QA Commissioner Jack Wilson said. “We’ve had several different people approach us about the building, but nothing ever really panned out. It’ll be good to get something in there that benefits the community.”

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

PACE Your Life provides medical and social services for seniors

PACE Your Life, a comprehensive medical and social services program for nursing home-eligible adults 55 and older who reside in their home, opened its doors at the Milford Wellness Village May 20 and is now accepting participants to enroll in the all-inclusive program. PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive...
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
City
Sudlersville, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

New Castle County moves into the high risk zone for Covid-19

New Castle County moved into the high risk zone for Covid-19, acording to a dashboard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Castle County had been in the moderate (yellow) spread category, with Kent and Sussex in the high risk or red category. The latest uptick in cases...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
MARYLAND STATE
MyChesCo

Chester County 55+ Community Is Triple Gold Medal Winner at 2022 Best of Pennsylvania Living Awards

BERWYN, PA — The Best of Pennsylvania Living Awards is the region’s juried, best-in-class competition for home building, design, and associated services. Winners represent the industry’s top talent and standout projects in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware Counties. At the recent awards ceremony, Traditions of America at West Brandywine won top honors for Best Community Clubhouse and 55+ Community of the Year. The Community also won gold for its Clubhouse Grand Opening campaign.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

State officials distribute reusable bags ahead of total plastic bag ban

State officials distributed more than 2,000 reusable shopping bags at stores in Dover and Wilmington Friday in advance of Delaware’s total ban on plastic bags this summer. In 2019 the General Assembly banned single use plastic bags statewide, but allowed retailers to provide thicker plastic bags designed to be reused.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Services#Urban Construction#Svfc
PennLive.com

Six “gatekeepers” have too much power in the Pennsylvania legislature | PennLive letters

The Harrisburg legislature is broken! We, the taxpayers, pay our legislators $21 million in salaries alone, not including vacation pay, health insurance, committee pay, per diems, office expenses and retirement; and get almost nothing in the way of legislative work in return. In total, we are spending approximately $50 million dollars annually for a handful of bills that are passed into law (ie; making the Hershey Kiss the State Candy).
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Katie Cherrix

Five Bars and Nightclubs for Singles in Ocean City, Maryland

If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

DE bag ban expansion starts July 1

DELAWARE – Starting July 1st, Delaware is expanding it’s plastic bag ban law. The expansion means that means you will no longer be able use plastic film carryout bags, which are essentially a thicker plastic bag. The new law also expands the ban to all retail stores in the first state.
DELAWARE STATE
fox5dc.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Maryland Friday

MARYLAND - Storm damage surveyors confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Friday evening, ripping down trees and causing damage to several houses along the way. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) said one of the tornadoes briefly touched down in the Olney area of Montgomery County. The EF-O tornado, estimated to have had speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped through the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane in a linear path, taking down large tree limbs and damaging several vehicles along the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Otters devour Lewes garden’s prized koi

When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
LEWES, DE
WGAL

Lancaster County business damaged by fire

Emergency crews were called the scene of a fire in Fulton Township, Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was at Kingdom Bio-Fuel on the 1900 block of Lancaster Pike. According to Deputy Chief Dan Appel of the Robert Fulton Fire Company, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the building on arrival.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
29
Followers
140
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy