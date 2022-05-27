A college education is a good thing but you don't have to rush to complete it

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Bea Dixon, founder of The Honey Pot, about consumer concerns around ingredient changes in their feminine care products. Earlier this month, a Black-owned company that makes feminine hygiene products faced a backlash online that seemed to come in large part from Black women who loved the brand. The company known as The Honey Pot markets its products as, quote, "natural." To some customers, that was part of the appeal, plus the fact that it's a Black-owned business. But when they noticed an unannounced ingredient change to a product, a rumor started online that The Honey Pot was no longer Black-owned, with some consumers complaining about Black-owned companies that, quote, "sell out."
Comments / 0