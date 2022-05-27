ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMAland Sports Schedule: Friday, May 27th

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Lots of baseball and softball, state tennis and state golf in Iowa and state track in Missouri on the Friday KMAland Sports Schedule. Sioux City East vs. Fort Dodge (at Waterloo) Sioux City East vs. Clinton (at Waterloo) Sergeant Bluff-Luton at West Delaware. Sioux City West at...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

KMAland Baseball (5/30): Platte Valley falls in Missouri semifinal

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley lost in a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal while Melcher-Dallas picked up a Bluegrass Conference win in KMAland baseball on Monday. St. Elizabeth used a six-run fifth inning to blow open a tight game, taking advantage of eight Platte Valley errors. Platte Valley had just two hits in the contest, getting singles from Wyatt Miller and Justin Miller. Memphis Bliley struck out three and gave up six earned runs on five hits in five innings to take the loss.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (5/30): Wayne wins Mount Ayr Tournament

(KMAland) -- Wayne won the Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Monday in KMAland softball action. Addy Reynolds had two hits and three RBI, and Payten Lambert and Breya Nickle added two hits apiece for Mount Ayr in the win. Championship: Wayne 12 Mount Ayr 0. Sterling Berndt tripled and drove...
MOUNT AYR, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State Fair seeking Iowan of the Day nominees

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa State Fair is looking for the next group of outstanding Iowans. Nominations are currently being sought for the 2022 Iowan of the Day awards at the State Fair. The awards are sponsored by the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products. For over 25 years, standout citizens have been honored with the title of Iowan of the Day. On the KMA "Morning Show," Blue Ribbon Foundation public relations intern Brooklin Border says it's always exciting to recognize these deserving people.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Initiative Supports MO 'Stopped-Out' Students Close to Completing College

(KMAland) -- More than 600,000 Missourians have some postsecondary experience but have not earned a college degree or credential. Some Missouri colleges and universities want to change that, through an initiative called Degrees When Due. The University of Central Missouri is one of the participating schools. Brenda Fuhr, the university's...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Shipley reflects on legislative session's highlights

(Nodaway) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is looking back on the just-concluded legislative session with satisfaction. State Senator Tom Shipley cites tax reform actions as the main highlight of the 2022 General Assembly, which wrapped up last week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shipley says removal of taxes on retirement income is but one major component of the sweeping changes approved by legislators early in the session.
NODAWAY, IA
kmaland.com

Axne blames market concentration for baby formula supply issues

(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne directly blames big corporation for the nationwide baby formula supply shortage. Recently, the West Des Moines Democrat sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration urging them to take all necessary steps to remedy the current infant formula shortage, and to prevent shortages from occurring in the future. She also supports President Biden's invoking of the Defense Production Act to bolster supplies, and launching Operation Fly Formula to deliver more formula supplies from overseas. In a recent interview with KMA News, Axne attributed the supply crisis to market concentration in baby formula production.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

