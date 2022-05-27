ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Michelin-Starred Chicago Chef Has a Sea Bass Recipe for You to Try at Home

 4 days ago
When Michelin-star-spangled chef Jared Wentworth joined the team at Moody Tongue Brewery in 2019 alongside his long-time friend, brewmaster Jared Rouben, it was evident that this wouldn’t be an ordinary brewpub. Boasting a creative, gastronomic line of beers ranging from nectarine IPA to caramelized chocolate churro porter, the brewery was the perfect place to spotlight a fine dining tasting menu that offered a bit of a departure from the norm.

“We showcase a variety of beer styles,” says Wentworth, “from traditional lagers and ales to beers showcasing indulgent ingredients like truffles to beers aged in whiskey and wine barrels, which allows us to share creative pairings.”

Indeed, creativity seems like the name of the game here. In the 28-seat dining room, the pair of Jareds marry their beer offerings with a hyper-seasonal 10-course tasting menu seasoned liberally with international flavors. Dishes on any given night may include beet falafel with fermented tahini and shiso or popcorn grits with rutabaga and preserved lemon. In the bar, meanwhile, an à la carte menu features a no-less-impressive array, ranging from smoked beet tartare with whipped pine-infused ricotta to Hudson Valley foie gras with a chai olive oil cake to a Chinese-inspired black bass that’s dredged, fried and served whole with a house-made chili crunch for a show-stopping final presentation.

The recipe hails not only from Wentworth’s love of Chinese cuisine, but also for its particular affinity for beer.

“Chinese cuisine is complex and pairs exceptionally well with beer,” he says. “The carbonation in lighter lagers helps refresh and cool your palate between flavorful and often spicy bites.”

Best of all? This impressive dish is deceptively easy to make at home.

First step: source your fish. Wentworth calls for black bass, a sustainable choice according to NOAA Fisheries, which is local to the entire Eastern Seaboard but is particularly plentiful in the Mid-Atlantic. Black bass boasts a fresh, light taste and a delicate yet firm texture that can stand up to a variety of flavors, including the garlic, lemongrass and ginger Wentworth uses in his recipe. And according to Seafood Source, black bass is particularly well-suited to being prepared and served whole, due to the relatively simple bone structure that would otherwise make plating a real pain. Just get your fishmonger to clean it for you, and you’ll be halfway to dinner.

Indeed, with your black bass sourced and scaled, this dish isn’t complicated to make. It does, however, require a bit of advance planning: Notably, the bass should be dredged in rice flour for a full hour before its trip through the fryer. This, Wentworth says, helps the flour better adhere to the fish and leads to a crispier final result.

In the meantime, you can make the chili crunch, a flavorful blend of garlic, peanuts, shallots and chili flakes fried and then stirred into fruity extra-virgin olive oil. Any leftovers, Wentworth says, will keep for up to a week and are delicious with “almost everything! Eggs, chicken, etc. — just keep it out of your drink.”

To accompany the fish, Wentworth recommends stocking up on Moody Tongue’s toasted rice lager, which he says Rouben originally crafted with Chinese food in mind.

“It’s light and effervescent, which works well with flavorful Chinese food and particularly spicier dishes,” he says.

A better pair would be hard to find!

Whole Crispy Fish

For the fish

  • 1 whole 2-3-pound black bass
  • 1 gallon canola oil
  • 2 cups rice flour
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Chili crunch

  • Frying oil
  • 10 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup roasted shelled peanuts, chopped
  • 3 large shallots
  • 2 tablespoons red chili flakes
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Vegetables

  • 3 baby bok choy
  • 10 shiitake mushrooms, sliced
  • 10 cloves black garlic
  • 1 medium carrot, julienned
  • 3 shallots, sliced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1 teaspoon minced lemongrass
  • Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Diamond score the cleaned, scaled bass. Season heavily with salt and pepper, and dredge in rice flour. Reserve for an hour at room temperature. After an hour, redredge the fish in rice flour, and fry in a tabletop deep fryer or large Dutch oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. Remove and season once again. Drain on paper towels.

While the fish is resting (or up to a week ahead), make the chili crunch. Working in batches, fry the garlic, shallot, chili and peanuts in vegetable oil over low heat, until lightly browned. Once fried, drain and combine with the olive oil.

For the vegetables, in a very hot pan, heat a film of oil. Add the bok choy and sear until wilted. Add the mushrooms and remaining ingredients and sauté until tender.

To finish, lay a bed of vegetables on a platter, top with the fried fish and pour the chili crunch over the top. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and serve.

WGN News

Chicago chef shines light on community, reopens acclaimed restaurant

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In celebration, WGN’s Shannon Halligan sat down with one of the city’s most celebrated chefs to discuss how she’s using her platform to help women and Asian Americans. CHICAGO — For the first time since the pandemic shut down restaurants more than two years ago, Chef Beverly […]
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Get Cookin' With...Chef Tony Priolo of Piccolo Sogno

We all know Chef Tony Priolo is an award-winning and much loved Chicago chef. However, what rounds him out as a true celebrity chef is his strong commitment to giving back. Recently, he helped spear-head the Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine event at Navy Pier, an event that attracted over 70 local chefs and supported World Central Kitchen and its efforts to provide emergency food relief for Ukrainians in need.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

An Ice Cream Museum Is Opening in Chicago

Give me ice cream and a little bit of knowledge on the side, please. The Museum of Ice Cream is coming to Chicago! Their previous locations included Austin, Singapore and New York City. It's Chicago's turn. According to their website, the "Museum of Ice Cream brings to life the universal...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations like local churches and schools will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgnradio.com

You never forget your first! Guy Fieri shares his FIRST Chicago Italian Beef on National Italian Beef Day!

Food Network superstar Guy Fieri joins Dane Neal and shares his first experience in Chicago with our local life changing delicacy the “Italian Beef”. This never before aired audio is from early on in his Diners Drive in and Dives days on a visit to Chicago shooting the hit show. Hear how Guy was blown away when visiting local spots, shared it with his crew and learned to make it is own, having it dipped and with peppers…Happy National Italian Beef Day!!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Beef and Italian Ice

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Lavergne’s Tavern. Located at 6546 Windsor Ave. in Berwyn, the restaurant is known for their pub grub, which includes Italian beef egg rolls and street tacos. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Gina’s Italian Ice, which is located at 6737 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn. They are known for their famous Italian lemonade and horchata.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The 20 Best Burger Joints in Chicago

The hamburger and its salty potato French fry sidekick are an unbeatable duo pretty much anywhere you go—but here in Chicago, we have the best of the best slinging some of the juiciest and greasiest burgers out there. And for those who prefer beefless options, alternatives like veggie burgers, Beyond Burgers, salmon burgers, black bean burgers, and turkey burgers await. No matter what kind of patty you're craving, we got you. Here are our favorite burger joints from Chicago’s best restaurants right now.
CHICAGO, IL
