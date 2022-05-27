SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 P.M.

An approaching cold front and storm system will cause more showers and storms this evening. Some storms could be severe with high winds, and there is the possibility of some rotation in storms. Due to the higher humidity, storms will produce torrential downpours.

Some showers will linger overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s for the metro, with 50s northwest.

Saturday will be less humid with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid with highs around 90.

Hot and humid weather is expected Tuesday-Thursday of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. Cooler weather will return later in the week.

