Campgrounds in NC mountains already booked through holiday weekend

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
LINVILLE, N.C. — Higher prices at the pump have some families staying closer to home for the holiday weekend.

“Flying is expensive and then if you don’t have your own vehicle, renting cars has been incredible expensive too,” said camper Emily Mattran. “So in our camper van, we’re paying for the gas but we can stay in a beautiful park like this.”

Already, many of the campgrounds in the North Carolina mountains are booked solid for Memorial Day.

Even with the higher fuel costs, the people at Linville Falls Campground are expecting every campsite to be filled this weekend. Most of the sites that could be reserved were booked months ago. The first come, first serve sites will likely go quickly this week too.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Reporter Dave Faherty heads to the High Country to find out what you can expect if you’re planning on heading outdoors over Memorial Day weekend.

‘We made it’: Mom, 8-year-old son found safe after they vanished while hiking

