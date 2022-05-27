ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First Disabled-Led Company Joins Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund; C4/Netflix Cooking Format; Sky Strikes Sport Deal – UK Briefs

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

First Disabled-Led Company Joins Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund

Channel 4 has invested in Rockerdale Studios, the first disabled-led company to join its burgeoning Indie Growth Fund.  Rockerdale becomes the 17th producer to join the Fund, for which Channel 4 takes small minority stakes in producers and nurtures them, and the ninth over the past two years including David Olusoga’s Uplands TV and Walter Iuzzolino’s Eagle Eye. Rockerdale is the first to be run by a person with a disability, CEO Stu Richards. The company has produced Channel 4’s Mission: Accessible, Comedy Central’s Bobby and Harriet Get Married and upcoming All 4 show Rosie Jones’ Dine Hard. Indie Growth Fund Head Caroline Murphy lauded Richards and COO Michelle Singer as an “impressive team both creatively and in terms of ambition.” Channel 4 has placed more focus on disability representation over the past months, following Help creator Jack Thorne’s blistering August MacTaggart address in which he blasted the sector for “totally and utterly failing disabled people.”

Channel 4 & Netflix Serve Up Cooking Format

In other Channel 4 news, the Gogglebox network has partnered with Netflix on a cooking format set in legendary London hotel The Langham . Five Star Chef will see Britain’s most ambitious chefs pitted against each other to win their own restaurant in one of the nation’s most historic hotels. The show will be judged by chef Michel Roux Junior, who, along with a panel of judges, will test the boundaries of the chefs’ abilities with a range of challenges based on the real skills they’ll need to survive in the world of fine dining. Warner Bros-backed Twenty Twenty is producing the show, which represents a rare non-scripted co-production between Netflix and a UK broadcaster. Netflix and Channel 4’s previous, Crazy Delicious, ended after one season. “Our ambition is to produce a distinctive series with scale and purpose that pushes the boundaries of competition format programming,” said Twenty Twenty Director of Programmes Ruth Kelly. In other commissioning news, Channel 4 has greenlit a post-lockdown version of iconic format River Cottage Reunited for More 4 and will air the not-for-profit play Grenfell: Value Engineering – Scenes From The Inquiry, retitled Grenfell , which ran on stage late last year.

Sky Pairs With British Broadcasters On World Cup Play-Off Final

Sky and a trio of British public broadcasters have struck a deal to air the FIFA World Cup Play-Off Final on free-to-air TV on Sunday 5 June. The winner of the match, which will be played between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine, will make it to the FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar in November, so there is plenty at stake. The deal will see non-Sky subscribers able to watch the game via ITV in England, S4C in Wales and STV in Scotland, following agreements between Sky Sports and the respective broadcasters. It mirrors similar deals struck between Sky and Channel 4 over the Cricket World Cup Final in 2019 and Amazon and Channel 4 for last year’s U.S. Open Tennis final, which was won by Brit Emma Raducanu.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

“Birgitte Is Done!”: ‘Borgen’ Star Sidse Babett Knudsen Convinced Netflix Fourth Season Will Be The Last

Click here to read the full article. Sidse Babett Knudsen, star of returning Danish political TV drama Borgen, has rejected the idea that the series may continue past its brand new fourth season, set to debut in the US and UK on Netflix on June 2. While its creator Adam Price, who wrote the hit previous three seasons as well as the forthcoming return, remains ambivalent, telling The Times of London, “Never say never” when asked about the prospect of carrying on, its female star remains emphatic. “No way. Birgitte is done.” ‘Birgitte’ is the politician at the centre of Borgen, a...
NFL
Deadline

Spoke Studios Co-President Joe Weinstock Departs Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse-Backed Label To Launch JV With ‘Masked Singer UK’ Super-Indie Argonon

Click here to read the full article. Joe Weinstock, Co-President of Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment label Spoke Studios, has exited to launch a JV with The Masked Singer UK and Netflix’s Hard Cell super-indie Argonon. Rose Rock Entertainment will focus on delivering “cinematic American factual content” that is entertaining and edgy, building on Weinstock’s male-skewing factual expertise. The indie will operate out of offices in Hollywood and Oklahoma and is Argonon’s first U.S. JV, coming a few months after CEO James Burstall detailed  a “strategic growth plan through international expansion and creative acquisition,” while shifting the U.S. development team from New York to LA. The Argonon...
NFL
Deadline

‘American Gods’ Producer Fremantle Signs Group Head Of Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Fremantle has appointed a Group Head of Strategy to support growth after striking a range of partnerships and buying up labels over the past year. Gabriella Carriere joins from Sky Italia, where she held the positions of Sky Wifi Marketing Senior Director, Media and Commercial Partnerships Director and Strategy Director since joining in 2016. She replaces Van Truong, who has been doing the role for the past five years and is moving to become Head of Special Projects. Carriere will oversee strategy for the American Gods and The Hand of God producer-distributor, which is on...
NFL
Deadline

David Levine Exiting Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment After Spell As Head Of Studio At ‘CoComelon’ Company

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Former Disney exec David Levine is exiting kids entertainment powerhouse Moonbug Entertainment, Deadline has learned. The well-liked exec has been Head of Studios since December 2020. London- and LA-based Moonbug launched in 2018 and quickly made a name for itself after its Little Baby Bum series became a YouTube sensation, with Levine hired two years later to expand its brands. These also include YouTube and Netflix hit CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug confirmed his exit in a statement to Deadline: “We thank David for his dedication and hard work leading Moonbug Studios through a period of significant growth.” According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Thorne
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Cooking#Grace And Frankie#C4 Netflix Cooking Format#Sky Strikes Sport Deal#Rockerdale Studios#Indie Growth Fund#Eagle Eye#Channel 4#Mactaggart#Channel 4 News#Gogglebox
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jurors In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Pose Question About Headline In Amber Heard’s Op Ed

Click here to read the full article. In their first full day of deliberations in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, jurors posted a question to the judge Tuesday about how they should weigh the headline in Heard’s Washington Post op-ed. The headline for the online version of the December, 2018 piece read, “I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence — And Faced Our Culture’s Wrath. That Has To Change.” Judge Penney Azcarate said that the jurors were wondering if they should consider whether the headline was defamatory or whether that should be connected to the “content of the statement,...
NFL
Deadline

Ray Liotta Remembered By Fiancée Jacy Nittolo In Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

Click here to read the full article. The outpouring of grief over the sudden death of actor Ray Liotta was joined today by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo. She broke her silence on an Instagram post, calling the late actor the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known.” Liotta died in the Dominican Republic shooting the movie Dangerous Waters. He was 67 years old and died in his sleep.The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie Goodfellas. Nittolo wrote on Instagram: My life these past couple of years have been nothing but...
NFL
Deadline

Weird Al Yankovic Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Name-Drop

Click here to read the full article. Weird Al Yankovic became one of the latest pop culture staples to be featured in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things. The first volume of the long-awaited fourth season dropped on Friday. The scene in question sees Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) enjoying lunch in a high school cafeteria. They’re joined by Stranger Things newcomer Joseph Quinn, who portrays their Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. In recalling when he first met the pair of friends, Eddie references Yankovic. “I knew it the moment I saw you. You sat at that table right...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Jeff Gladney Dies: Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Was 25

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback and former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, died in a car accident Monday morning in Dallas, TX, his agent confirmed to media outlets. He was 25. Gladney was a four-year starter at Texas Christian University and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in the 2020 season, starting 15 and finishing the season with 81 total tackles, three passes defensed, and one forced fumble. He was released by Vikings last August after he was indicted...
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

George Shapiro Dies: Legendary Talent Manager & ‘Seinfeld’ Producer Was 91

Click here to read the full article. George Shapiro, the deeply respected talent manager, producer and co-founder of Shapiro/West & Associates, died Thursday evening of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 91. Along with his partner and childhood friend Howard West, Shapiro was personal manager to comedy greats Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Kaufman and Carl Reiner, among others. He and West would go on to executive produce Seinfeld, one of the top comedy series of all time. Born in New York, Shapiro spent summers during his teenage years as a lifeguard at the Tamiment Resort in the Poconos, where...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

British Actors Call For More Women Over 45 To Appear On Screen, To Fight Industry’s ‘Entrenched Ageism’

Click here to read the full article. More than 100 actors and public figures in the UK have put their name to an open letter calling for better onscreen representation of older women, to help fight “entrenched ageism” of the entertainment industry. Among the signatories are Keeley Hawes, Lesley Manville, Richard E Grant, David Tennant, Zawe Ashton, Meera Syal and Juliet Stevenson. In the letter, the Acting Your Age Campaign (AYAC) said women in the UK only have a “shelf life” on screen while their male colleagues have a “whole life”, and calls for “a parity pledge”, with equal representation...
NFL
Deadline

Barclay’s Center Stampede Over Rumored Active Shooter After Boxing Match Injures 10 People

Click here to read the full article. A rumor of an active shooter following a lightweight boxing title fight at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center Satuday night caused a panicked stampede among exiting fans. Gervonta Davis knocked out Rolando Romero in the main event. But as the crowd was leaving the arena, a loud noise that was mistaken for gunfire panicked fans likely still jittery over recent mass shootings in upstate New York and Texas. Reports indicate that rumors of an active shooter at the scene caused the panic, causing those exiting to head back into the arena to seek shelter. A reported 10 people...
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

‘I Know This Much Is True’ Producers And HBO Sued For Fire That Allegedly Ruined Homes, Created Toxic Fumes

Click here to read the full article. Residents near an upstate New York car dealership that was used as a location for the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True are suing the producers, claiming a fire ruined their homes and exposed them to toxic fumes. The 2019 fire at the location in Ellenville, NY was used for a month before a fire broke out in May 2019. The fire allegedly caused equipment to explode. The lawsuit names EP Mark Ruffalo and HBO, as reported by TMZ on Sunday. HBO declined comment to Deadline. Ruffalo has not yet commented. Ruffalo starred in the...
ELLENVILLE, NY
Deadline

‘History Of A Pleasure Seeker’: Crystal Yu to Star In Hulu Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Yu joining the Hulu musical pilot History of a Pleasure Seeker. Yu will play Zhen Zhao, who was born in Shanghai and sold into a Geisha house in Tokyo. She fled to the West in her teens and and is now Europe’s leading beautician, with her skills in body transformation second to none. The project, which is based on Richard Mason’s 2012 novel, is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque. It follows follows Piet...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Los Angeles Lakers Name Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Darvin Ham As New Coach

Click here to read the full article. The Associated Press is reporting that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the next Los Angeles Lakers coach. The AP quoted someone “with knowledge of the decision” on the announcement. The report said Ham has accepted an offer, but did not reveal terms. He replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired at the end of the season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs. The 48-year-old Ham will become the 28th coach in Lakers history. He has never been a head coach, but was an assistant on the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018, including...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadline

Cineflix Rights On Scripted Sales Spree; ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Remake; Tomi Ungerer Toon Distribution Deal — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Cineflix Rights Goes On Scripted Sales Spree UK-based Cineflix Rights has unveiled a batch of scripted library series sales. MX Player in India and Filmin (Spain) have acquired seasons one and two of Israeli police corruption thriller Manayek, which was originally for Yoav Gross Productions for Kan 11 Network, Israel). MX Player has also bought the Syfy and Sci-Fi Channel Canada supernatural drama Wynonna Earp. Israel’s Hot is a buyer of dark comedy crime caper Happily Married and Icelandic political drama The Minister. Elsewhere, Talpa Network (Netherlands), Sky Italia and Rai (Italy) have acquired the latest season of CBC...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

87K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy