200 attend a prayer vigil at Sacred Heart Church in Erie to stand against racism and violence

By Benjamin Chambers, Erie Times-News
 4 days ago

Nearly 200 people stood against violence and hate at an ecumenical prayer vigil Thursday evening at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Erie.

The Gathering in Prayer Against Racism and Violence vigil was hosted by the Rev. Mark O'Hern of Sacred Heart and organized by the Office of Social Justice & Life of the Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Speaking at the vigil were Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico; Bishop Dwane Brock of the Victory Christian Center , 1129 Pennsylvania Ave.; Patrice Swick, director of Office of Social Justice & Life; Jessie Hubert, director of parish community engagement at Sacred Heart Parish; and O'Hern.

The idea for the vigil was first conceived after the racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, and was expanded to include prayer for the victims of the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

On May 14, 10 people were killed and three were injured in a racially motivated attack at a Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo. Ten days later, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, 21 people — including 19 children — were fatally shot.

Two shootings, 10 days apart: Texas school massacre comes on heels of racist killings in Buffalo

"There is an evil in this country that is seen in the form of reckoning, labeling, categorizing and classification," Brock said.

"Who is my neighbor?" Brock repeatedly asked of those gathered, reflecting on the Biblical parable of the good Samaritan, challenging attendees to reflect on the question and think beyond race, political party, ideology, orientation, affiliation, geographical boundaries, skin color, religion, appearance and material things.

The vigil included prayer, song, speeches, candle lighting, reading of victims' names, and culminating in a call to the community.

Contact Benjamin Chambers at 814-870-1695 or bchambers@timesnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 200 attend a prayer vigil at Sacred Heart Church in Erie to stand against racism and violence

Comments / 2

