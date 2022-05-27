ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fact Check: Did Australia Solve Mass Shootings by 'Surrendering' Its Guns?

By Tom Norton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has led to an outcry for new gun control laws in the U.S and comparisons with other nations'...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Western Australia#Target Shooting#Robb Elementary School#Australian#Monash University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
971K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy