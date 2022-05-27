Man wanted in connection to multiple T-Mobile robberies across NYC

Police are looking for a man in connection with at least four T-Mobile store robberies across the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect pulling a gun on the worker at the counter of a store in Ozone Park and demanding money. The suspect is seen doing the same action at all four recorded robberies. Police say he got away with anywhere from $80-$1,100 either by foot or in a red SUV.

No one was hurt during any of the robberies, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.