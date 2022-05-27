ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted in connection to multiple T-Mobile robberies across NYC

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police are looking for a man in connection with at least four T-Mobile store robberies across the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect pulling a gun on the worker at the counter of a store in Ozone Park and demanding money. The suspect is seen doing the same action at all four recorded robberies. Police say he got away with anywhere from $80-$1,100 either by foot or in a red SUV.

No one was hurt during any of the robberies, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Exclusive: Man jumps in to protect teen from suspected bias attack

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New video exclusively obtained by PIX11 News shows a suspected bias attack on a Hasidic Jewish teenager in Brooklyn. It happened Thursday morning at the corner of Park Avenue and Spencer Street. In the exclusive video, the 16-year-old can be seen crossing the intersection, where he is approached by a man […]
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the vicinity of Lexington and Marcy avenues at around 1:40 a.m., according to officials. They found the 29-year-old victim with a […]
Man walks into Brooklyn hospital with multiple stab wounds: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man walked into a hospital in Brooklyn with stab wounds across his body, police said on Monday. Authorities believe the attack happened on Graham Avenue around 4:40 a.m. The 30-year-old victim then walked into NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, located just down the block, with stab wounds to his leg and […]
Shots ring out in NYC over violent Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shots rang out across New York City over Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. Summer typically marks an uptick in violence across the five boroughs. More than 10 people were either shot or stabbed this weekend. Early on Saturday, a man was shot in Queens. Over in Brooklyn, two […]
Man fatally shot, stabbed in Brooklyn NYCHA building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died on Sunday after he was shot and stabbed in a Brooklyn public housing building, police said. Waleek Watford, a Queens resident, was found in a Sutter Avenue building with a gunshot wound to left shoulder and torso along with stab wounds to his lower back, officials said. […]
NYC man fatally struck by Brooklyn driver who had just collided with vehicle

A Manhattan man was fatally struck by a driver who had just collided with a vehicle in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. Jun Jin Yang, 65, was walking near Avenue P and W. First St. in Gravesend when the drivers of a Cadillac Escalade and a Hyundai struck each other about 10:30 a.m. One of the vehicles careened into the pedestrian. Medics rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he ...
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in Bohemia catalytic converter theft

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole a catalytic converter off a car in March. According to police, the unknown person cut a catalytic converter off of a white 2019 Isuzu that was parked in a parking lot at 1507 Smithtown Ave. in Bohemia on March 30 at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Brooklyn 15-Year-Old

Police on Monday put out a plea asking for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old from Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, Reginald Sanders was last seen at his East New York home Sunday around 11 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black camouflage coat, light blue jeans, black and...
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

