Connecticut police: Plan for travel delays on roadways this Memorial Day weekend

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police in Connecticut are urging the public to be prepared for traffic and travel delays because of the large volume of drivers on the road this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts 35 million Americans will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

The number of drivers is up 5% compared to last year.

Connecticut State Police say they will be out this weekend in full force to crack down on traffic violations.

State police say troopers will patrol the state roads and highways in both marked and unmarked vehicles. They say troopers from all 11 troops will

have extra roving DUI patrols out on the roads now through Monday night.

Troopers will also use laser units for speed enforcements.

State police as well as police departments across the state will also be cracking down on seatbelt violations as part of the Click It Or Ticket campaign.

A fine for not buckling up is $92.Troopers stress the importance of wearing a seatbelt, obeying the speed limit, ditching the distractions and never driving while impaired.

hamlethub.com

State Police Announce 'Roving" Patrols this Holiday Weekend to Combat Drunk Driving!

Connecticut State Police this week announced that “Roving” patrols will be utilized in an effort to crack down on drunk and impaired driving this Memorial Day weekend. "State troopers are standing by to ensure that highways are free of hazardous drivers as residents drive to their destination," reads a state police press release on their upcoming Memorial Day activities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Americans#Connecticut State Police#Dui#Troopers
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look into the increase in dangerous driving in CT

(WTNH) – Thousands of people drive on Connecticut’s highways every day. The state is spending millions of tax dollars on the busiest roads in Connecticut, and many are wondering where the money is going. The highways have also reached levels of danger we haven’t seen in decades.
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Shoreline Draws Crowds on Memorial Day

The Connecticut shoreline was a popular place to be on Memorial Day, whether it was at the beach or grabbing food from a food truck. Silver Sands had reached capacity and closed at 1:30 p.m., which was something that happened at several beaches and parks across the state. Josiah Edwards,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Over 2,500 outages reported in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way across Connecticut bringing rain and wind. Many are experiencing power outages because of the storm. For more on the current weather conditions, click here. Here is a list of outages as of May 28, 2022, at 2:30...
NBC Connecticut

Saturday Afternoon Storms Force Closures and Power Outages

Showers and storms Saturday afternoon packed a punch for the few hours they were moving through Connecticut. Eversource is reporting over 2,000 outages as of 4:35 p.m. with a bulk of them in Danbury and Westport. The following are the Westport roads affected by this afternoon’s storm. 220 S....
WESTPORT, CT
Travel Maven

8 Hidden Connecticut Waterfalls you must see

Each year, people travel the globe to witness the magnetic power of water thundering over a cliff's edge and falling to its final, tranquil resting place. And while waterfalls exist worldwide, you don't have to travel far from home to see one. Whether you wander through a state park or hike uphill just for a glimpse, you'll be amazed by the beauty of Connecticut's remarkable waterfalls.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus Money Coming To Families In Connecticut

Hand with moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Want more cash in your pocket? Of course you do. And the great news is that will be receiving $250 per child from the state of Connecticut starting on June 1st. Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. This rebate comes from the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Memorial Day Weekend: Warm Today, Hot Tomorrow

High pressure is building into the region resulting in sunny and warm conditions here in Connecticut. Temperatures today will range from the low 80s for inland areas of Connecticut to mid 70s along the shoreline. There won't be much in the way of cloud cover today with abundant sunshine. If...
CONNECTICUT STATE
