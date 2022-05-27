Connecticut police: Plan for travel delays on roadways this Memorial Day weekend

Police in Connecticut are urging the public to be prepared for traffic and travel delays because of the large volume of drivers on the road this Memorial Day weekend.



AAA predicts 35 million Americans will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.



The number of drivers is up 5% compared to last year.



Connecticut State Police say they will be out this weekend in full force to crack down on traffic violations.



State police say troopers will patrol the state roads and highways in both marked and unmarked vehicles. They say troopers from all 11 troops will

have extra roving DUI patrols out on the roads now through Monday night.

Troopers will also use laser units for speed enforcements.



State police as well as police departments across the state will also be cracking down on seatbelt violations as part of the Click It Or Ticket campaign.

A fine for not buckling up is $92.Troopers stress the importance of wearing a seatbelt, obeying the speed limit, ditching the distractions and never driving while impaired.