Suspect in death of Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo deemed ‘unfit’ for trial by judge

A judge ruled that Jose Gonzalez is unfit to stand trial in the killing of EMT Yadira Arroyo Thursday.

Gonzalez is accused of hijacking Arroyo’s ambulance while she was on the job and then running her over and killing her in 2017.

The victim’s family says that this decision is a setback in getting justice, which has delayed their healing process.

Arroyo’s aunt told News 12 that she walked out of the courtroom when she heard that Gonzalez would be sent to a psychiatric hospital. She said the pain was unbearable that her niece and her family have to wait even longer just for a trial.

Gonzalez will be held at a psychiatric facility until he is deemed mentally fit to go to trial.