ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Suspect in death of Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo deemed ‘unfit’ for trial by judge

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7lCp_0fsBnjjn00

A judge ruled that Jose Gonzalez is unfit to stand trial in the killing of EMT Yadira Arroyo Thursday.

Gonzalez is accused of hijacking Arroyo’s ambulance while she was on the job and then running her over and killing her in 2017.

The victim’s family says that this decision is a setback in getting justice, which has delayed their healing process.

Arroyo’s aunt told News 12 that she walked out of the courtroom when she heard that Gonzalez would be sent to a psychiatric hospital. She said the pain was unbearable that her niece and her family have to wait even longer just for a trial.

Gonzalez will be held at a psychiatric facility until he is deemed mentally fit to go to trial.

Comments / 8

Lavern Penn
6d ago

That's b******* He's fit for trial you know what he was doing 2nd time he did something wrong and that's fit for try give me a break so I'll continue in doing these things and get away with it that's the problem with America with this Justice system the Justice system is not for the innocent it's for the guilty

Reply
11
Oumar Kane
5d ago

it's about time we hold these judges accountable. fit to plan and commit a whole murder, but unfit for trial. makes sense

Reply(1)
8
Related
NBC New York

Police Continue Search for Suspect in Shocking Broad Daylight NYC Park Rape

There is an all-out search for the man police say waited for his victim at her home, threatened her with a knife, and dragged her into a local Bronx park where he raped her Tuesday -- in broad daylight. The NYPDs continue investigating the attack and were seen at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Psychiatric Hospital#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Teen Indicted For Fatal Stabbing Of Cheerleading Captain In Mount Vernon

A teen has been indicted for manslaughter and other charges after allegedly killing a popular cheerleading captain and injuring another in Westchester during a parade celebrating their high school basketball team’s state title. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced on Tuesday, May 31 that a 15-year-old Mount Vernon...
News 12

Police: Possible threat against Division Avenue High School being investigated

Nassau County police confirm a possible threat against Division Avenue High School in the Levittown School District is under investigation. At this time, police would not specify any further details. Police say all schools in the county are currently seeing an increased police presence. News 12 Long Island is reaching...
theharlemvalleynews.net

Bedford man arrested for rape

Carmel, New York – On May 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Brewster barracks arrested Alexander Backofen, age 26, of Bedford, NY, for Rape in the 1st degree, two counts of Criminal Sex Act in the 1st degree, all class B felonies, and Assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony.
BEDFORD, NY
News 12

Man allegedly stabbed at large house party in Ulster County

Authorities in Ulster County are investigating reports of a stabbing after a house party that drew hundreds of people over the weekend in the Hamlet of Wallkill. Neighbors sent News 12 social media video of the party showing a DJ and large crowds of partiers dancing outside. The event allegedly...
PIX11

Man stabbed aboard Bronx train over loud music, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a dispute aboard a subway train in the Bronx overnight, police said Wednesday. The victim was inside a northbound No. 2 train at the East 149th subway station playing loud music with his companion when the suspect began arguing with him over the music, […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy