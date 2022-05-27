ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Ava Free Online

Cover picture for the articleCast: Noée Abita Juan Cano Laure Calamy Tamara Cano Ismaël Capelot. Ava, 13, is spending the summer on the Atlantic coast when she learns that she will lose her sight sooner than expected. Her mother decides to act as if everything were normal so as to spend their best summer ever....

Hulu Is Giving Away Subscriptions For Just $1—Sign Up Now & Save 85% Off Before the Sale Ends

Click here to read the full article. With thousands of TV shows, including PEN15, Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale, it makes sense why users want to know how much Hulu costs and what deals it has to subscribe to the service for even cheaper. Watch Hulu $6.99+ Buy Now Hulu launched in October 2007 as a streaming service owned by NBC Universal and The Walt Disney Company. Since its launch, Hulu’s library boasts more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies, making it one of the most expansive streaming services out there. As of 2021, Hulu has more than 42.8...
hypebeast.com

Lucasfilm Unveils Release Date, First Look at 'Indiana Jones 5'

Lucasfilm has officially announced the release date of and offered a first look at the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5. The premiere date was announced during Lucasfilm’s Studio Spotlight Showcase panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, with franchise star Harrison Ford making a surprise appearance. Indiana Jones 5 is now scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2023, with Ford stating, “We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film featuring the music of John Williams. I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy… I’m really proud of the movie that we made.” The actor can also be seen sporting his iconic outfit, complete with the hat, crossing what looks like a flimsy bridge inside a cave in the first-look image.
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi BTS Photo Brings Together Young Luke and Leia Actors

The two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced the younger versions of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, although we did get to see more of little Leia in the series. Unfortunately, the twins are planets apart and as we know, we won't get to see them together until several years later in A New Hope. Luckily, a new behind-the-scenes photo brings together the young actors playing the Skywalker twins in the cutest way.
Netflix CEO says 75% stock drop was 'horrifying, disappointing and embarrassing,' compares canceling Dave Chappelle to censorship in the Middle East and defends cutting Harry and Meghan's animated show

The CEO of Netflix said the company's recent 75 percent stock drop was a 'horrifying, disappointing and embarrassing' moment for the streaming platform, which lost lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year. The company lost $54 billion in a single day in April after having seen...
What Is Vecna's Curse In Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1? How Does It Work?

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. Same town, same people, different villain – this is Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1. Six months after the Battle at Starcourt and the Hawkins gang is facing a much sinister creature from the Upside Down and this time, it is nothing like they have ever seen. They call him Vecna and what is his curse in the latest installment of the series?
Netflix Geeked Week 2022: start date, how to watch, schedule, and more

Netflix Geeked Week 2022 is right around the corner, so it's time to start getting hyped for everything we enjoy watching on the world's biggest streamer. Things haven't been rosy for Netflix over the past few months. The streaming company has had to contend with its fair share of negative press born out of financial and subscriber-based woes, show cancellations, staff lay offs, and audience backlash over a crackdown on password sharing. So Netflix is hoping for a more positive outcome as we officially head into the summer months (read: winter for those in southern climes).
Streaming Wars Between Disney+ and Netflix Heat Up With Summer Kickoff

The holiday weekend saw Disney+ and Netflix competing head-to-head for streaming views as the Disney behemoth kicked off the unofficial start to summer with its release of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and Netflix responded with the first part of "Stranger Things" Season 4. The streaming giants caught the eye of Wall Street, and Seth Schachner, the managing director at consultancy Strat Americas, joined Cheddar News to break down the heavy hitters. "This is a very tough, competitive game, and I don't see it getting any easier," he said. "I think you'll probably see more consolidation."
Turbocharge your Roku with these tips, tricks, and secrets

Roku streaming devices are definitely core components to the cord-cutting lifestyle. Roku offers vast content accessibility with its inexpensive hardware, making it a fantastic option for upgrading each television in your home. Beyond providing access to gobs of high definition video, the interface is extremely simple to use and the setup process is minimal.
The Witcher Season 3: BTS Photo Shows Impressive Sword Collection Of The Series

Arriving on Netflix soon would be The Witcher Season 3 with the return of Geralt of Rivia into the medieval world of humans and monsters and the filming of the series already started in April 2022. A new behind-the-scenes photo of the stunts workshop reveals an impressive sword collection that will be used in the show.
Are Vecna And The Mind Flayer Connected In Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1?

A new villain is in town but that does not mean that the one that came before it is already gone in the picture. In Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1, Vecna starts menacing with Hawkins by targeting victims and killing each of them through some psychic ability. How is he connected to the Mind Flayer, though?
Stranger Things season 4: Viewers complain over ‘ridiculous’ explanation to season three cliffhanger

Fans are racing their way through season four of Stranger Things – and already one storyline has some viewers riled up.Season four of the hit Netflix series arrived on Friday (27 May), with seven new episodes now available to watch.*Spoilers for Stranger Things season four, episode two below*Season three ended with Hopper (David Harbour) left presumably dead after a plan to blow up the Russian lab gate to the Upside Down went awry, leaving him inside the chamber with the bomb.While it appeared that Hopper sacrificed his life for the cause, many people suspected that he was not truly...
The New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies Coming Next Month (June 2022)

This June on Amazon Prime Video is for the boys. The Boys, specifically — Prime Video's twisted superhero series starring Antony Starr as Homelander, the meanest cape-wearing S.O.B. you'll ever see laser-eye bad guys (and some good guys) in half. Season 3 is here to save the day on June 3. I don't even think James Bond would stand a chance against Homelander, but you can see Bond's audition to do so in the streaming debut of No Time to Die (June 10), the newest Bond movie that came out in late 2021. It's a double-O good time.
It’s time for a Star Wars horror movie

When you think of Star Wars, one of the last tags you would associate with the franchise from a galaxy far, far away is that of horror. The series of science fiction movies is one of the most beloved and successful franchises of all time, and is perfect for a night of family movie fun. But, what if Disney and LucasFilm dared to go a little bit darker and gave us a full-on Star Wars horror movie?
