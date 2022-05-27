Planting Season Faces Mixed Weather Conditions

With warmer weather coming more crops will be planted across Iowa. Guthrie County Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says the added moisture from all the rainfall is going to help the emergence of crops but the cold conditions...
If you are an avid boater who likes getting out on the water, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has some reminders relating to invasive species. Conservation Officer Dustin Eighmy says invasive species can range anywhere from plants to the Zebra mussels. Eighmy says when people get their boat out of the water there are some things people should keep in mind as it can be costly to renovate a pond or lake if the invasive species gets into the water.
The surge of gasoline prices is beginning to put stress on Iowa farmers. According to the United States Energy Information Administration the price of diesel nationwide is over $5 a gallon. Guthrie County Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says this will affect farmers margins and bottom lines along with other decisions with their farm land.
The Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area may experience severe weather later tonight. According to the National Weather Service, Greene, Dallas and Guthrie counties are under an enhanced risk for severe weather this evening and overnight. An enhanced risk is the third of five risk categories and the main threats include damaging winds of 60-85 miles per hour, large hail and possible isolated tornadoes. Severe weather could happen between 6pm tonight and 2am Tuesday morning.
Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
The wait is nearly over for people to have the chance to get out to the weekly Summer Farmers Markets with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. The Summer Farmers Market with the Perry Chamber of Commerce will officially begin this Thursday and it will run from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday until September 29th. Chamber Summer Intern Hannah Peterson talks about some of the events people can look forward to this year.
An annual event that brings the community of Stuart together to polish and ride their vehicles is right around the corner. Scoop The Loop is a car show series that takes place in downtown Stuart twice a year. Organizer Norm Houf says the car show will take place this Saturday from 3-10pm. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio about the participation the last couple of years.
Organizers of the 2nd Annual Bike Ride Around Greene County (BRAG) are calling this weekend’s event a success. Co-organizer Emily Dyer with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community gave her reaction to how this past Saturday’s event went. “Yeah definitely much better weather. It is sunny,...
Dallas County has a jump of over 500 new COVID-19 cases in the month of May. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 27,331 total positive tests, for an increase of 522 as of May 3rd and added one new death for a total of 145. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 40 new positive tests in May with 2,632 total positive tests, and a total of 46 deaths. Greene County has 1,922 total positive cases, for an increase of 15 cases in the past month, with a total of 21 deaths. Adair County has 1,591 total positive cases, for an increase of four since May 3rd , and a total of 50 deaths.
With the weather warming up, public works departments will be out and about more during the construction season. Perry Public Works Director Jack Butler says they will try and keep the road open if at all possible to ensure people can get through the area. “We just ask people to...
While it seems like the last school year just ended, registration will soon be open for the 2022-23 school year in the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District. The registration window is open beginning tomorrow until June 30th and for existing families they will receive an email on June 1st explaining how to complete the online registration process and for new families to ADM they can find their instructions on the ADM website and social media beginning on June 1st as well.
The pool season is almost here for Jefferson residents. Jefferson Parks and Recreation Director Denny Hammen says they are tentatively planning to open the pool on Thursday, which is later than in past years and he explains why there’s that delay. “The high school students are not out (of...
Greene County head boys’ soccer coach Carl Behne wraps up the 2022 season tonight on PM Sports Magazine KG98 Edition at 6 o’clock. The Rams were 10-5 in 2022, their fourth straight winning season and the program has only played for four seasons. Also, the Rams won their first round postseason contest this year, making it four seasons in a row they’ve won at least once in the postseason. Greene County qualified for the Class 1A State tournaments in 2019 and in ’21. There was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
When the list of Iowa high school softball teams without a victory after one week of the season is printed, Greene County won’t be on it. Coach Tom Kennedy’s Rams picked up their first win of the season in round one of the Ogden Tournament on Saturday over the Boone Toreadors by a 7-4 final in six innings. A four-run sixth broke a 3-3 tie and carried the Rams to win number one. Greene County had six hits and two errors while Boone collected three hits and committed five errors. Emma Hoyle was the winning pitcher, going all six innings and giving up just one earned run on three hits and a walk. She struck out eight batters. Hoyle led the offense with three singles and three runs batted in. Becca Anderson had a double and two RBI and Emma Stream added a double and one batted in. Chanlyn Cunningham also singled.
The Greene County School District is once again going to provide free summer lunches for area youth. The free summer lunch program begins June 6th and runs until July 29th. There will be four meal sites within the district, including at the elementary school in Jefferson from 11:30am to 1pm, the Scranton Community Center from 11:45am to 12:05pm, the Grand Junction Community Center from 11am-12:30pm and the Rippey Community Center from 11:45am to 12:05pm. All meals will be provided Monday through Friday free for those 18 and younger.
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center softball and baseball will be at home against Ogden this afternoon . For AC/GC baseball, they are looking to end a two game losing skid in which they loss to Des Moines Christian 5 to 4 in game 1 and 14 to 0 in game 2. Brock Littler will be on the hill as the starting pitcher after he posted 7 innings allowing 5 runs on 10 hits in his last performance outing against Des Moines Christian. First pitch will be at 7pm in Ogden.
The month of May holds multiple medical awarenesses and one of them relates to asthma and allergy awareness. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says both asthma and allergies often include symptoms that impact breathing. Cochran says when it comes to asthma there are three important things to know.
Nancy (Reardon) Seemann was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on May 31, 2022 at age 70. She was born to Lawrence and Beatrice (Lynch) Readon. She met and married Ronald Seemann. This past April they celebrated 47 years of marriage. Their adventure continued with the arrival of her daughter Monica. Monica’s adventuring crew include her husband Tim and their children Aiden, Aeryn and Alana. They can most often be found entertaining at grandma and papa’s.
The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department has several summer activities for youth to participate in. A Summer Sports Camp is for boys and girls going into 1st-3rd grade. The program will be held at the Greene County Community Center from June 7th-9th from 9am-noon. Kids can play a variety of different sports including basketball, soccer, kickball, dodgeball, football and bowling. Cost to attend is $15 for community center members and $20 for non-members.
Funeral Services for Leland Jones, age 107, of Lohrville, Iowa, will be 10:30 am on Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Lohrville. Burial will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lohrville, Iowa. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the Church. Lampe & Powers Funeral...
