Planting Season Faces Mixed Weather Conditions

When the list of Iowa high school softball teams without a victory after one week of the season is printed, Greene County won’t be on it. Coach Tom Kennedy’s Rams picked up their first win of the season in round one of the Ogden Tournament on Saturday over the Boone Toreadors by a 7-4 final in six innings. A four-run sixth broke a 3-3 tie and carried the Rams to win number one. Greene County had six hits and two errors while Boone collected three hits and committed five errors. Emma Hoyle was the winning pitcher, going all six innings and giving up just one earned run on three hits and a walk. She struck out eight batters. Hoyle led the offense with three singles and three runs batted in. Becca Anderson had a double and two RBI and Emma Stream added a double and one batted in. Chanlyn Cunningham also singled.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO