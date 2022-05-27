Summer Perry Farmers Market Is Beginning Soon

The surge of gasoline prices is beginning to put stress on Iowa farmers. According to the United States Energy Information Administration the price of diesel nationwide is over $5 a gallon. Guthrie County Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says this will affect farmers margins and bottom lines along with other decisions with their farm land.
An annual event that brings the community of Stuart together to polish and ride their vehicles is right around the corner. Scoop The Loop is a car show series that takes place in downtown Stuart twice a year. Organizer Norm Houf says the car show will take place this Saturday from 3-10pm. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio about the participation the last couple of years.
Jefferson adults looking for some entertainment this summer can participate in the Adult Summer Reading Program at the Jefferson Public Library. Library Director Jane Millard says this year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” as she describes the details of what participants can expect. “Everyone will get a...
The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department has several summer activities for youth to participate in. A Summer Sports Camp is for boys and girls going into 1st-3rd grade. The program will be held at the Greene County Community Center from June 7th-9th from 9am-noon. Kids can play a variety of different sports including basketball, soccer, kickball, dodgeball, football and bowling. Cost to attend is $15 for community center members and $20 for non-members.
The Greene County School District is once again going to provide free summer lunches for area youth. The free summer lunch program begins June 6th and runs until July 29th. There will be four meal sites within the district, including at the elementary school in Jefferson from 11:30am to 1pm, the Scranton Community Center from 11:45am to 12:05pm, the Grand Junction Community Center from 11am-12:30pm and the Rippey Community Center from 11:45am to 12:05pm. All meals will be provided Monday through Friday free for those 18 and younger.
Guthrie County Extension and Outreach is putting on a new program that has two separate events. “Healthy and Homemade: Cook Now Enjoy Later,” is a program that works with people to find the best ways to use time, save money and resources to prepare nutritious and safe meals. Extension office staff will teach participants ways to reduce stress and provide meals for a family.
The Perry High School Building Trades Program will be hosting an open house tomorrow for the most recent home being built by Perry Community School District students. PHS Industrial Technology Instructor Chad Morman says from 3-7 p.m. tomorrow the community is invited out to the latest home built by the building trades program at 2124 Otley in Perry. Morman says this house is different from previous homes built by the program in terms of not being a spec house as this one is a pre-sold home which had the house being larger and the customer being more involved with the process of the home being built.
The pool season is almost here for Jefferson residents. Jefferson Parks and Recreation Director Denny Hammen says they are tentatively planning to open the pool on Thursday, which is later than in past years and he explains why there’s that delay. “The high school students are not out (of...
A fun and free event will be taking place this weekend in Perry for people to learn more about art. Atelier at 1109 will be hosting the Artists in the Courtyard Art Show which will feature state and local artists. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Soumas Court in Perry.
Four young artists in the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District will soon have their art showcased on a large stage in Des Moines. The District announced earlier this month that four DeSoto Intermediate artists have been selected to have their art showcased during the Des Moines Art Festival this year that will be taking place from June 24th-26th.
Dallas County has a jump of over 500 new COVID-19 cases in the month of May. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 27,331 total positive tests, for an increase of 522 as of May 3rd and added one new death for a total of 145. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 40 new positive tests in May with 2,632 total positive tests, and a total of 46 deaths. Greene County has 1,922 total positive cases, for an increase of 15 cases in the past month, with a total of 21 deaths. Adair County has 1,591 total positive cases, for an increase of four since May 3rd , and a total of 50 deaths.
A non-profit library support group is searching for more members. People Active for Library Service (PALS) is an organization that provides support in many ways for the Stuart Public Library that includes volunteer work, sponsor special programs and fundraising. PALS Member Kathy Johnson says membership can be very flexible. “It...
Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a public health information technology purchase along with an engineer contract renewal. Also, the Board will consider for approval seven potential change orders and two fireworks permits. The Board will meet at the Guthrie County Courthouse at...
With the weather warming up, public works departments will be out and about more during the construction season. Perry Public Works Director Jack Butler says they will try and keep the road open if at all possible to ensure people can get through the area. “We just ask people to...
In preparation for the Adair Sesquicentennial Celebration there will be a picture perfect contest and photos need to be submitted soon. The photo contest focuses on finding the best picture that meets the requirements. The photo must be printed in an 8×10 size. The submission cannot be a historical photo or have anyone’s name or other personal information associated in the photo. Those willing to participate must submit a photo and a written form to Hair Unlimited before Wednesday. All submissions will be entered into the gallery open house on June 4th and 11th for the general public to vote on and the winner will be selected on June 17th. More information on the submission form will be linked below.
A local police department is having a fundraiser to develop a new program. The Stuart Police Department is working towards building a drone program with a dinner that will be served with a free will donation this Friday from 3-8pm at the I.O.O.F. Hall on North Gaines Street. They will serve pork loin sandwiches with sides of potato salad, baked beans and a cookie along with a pie auction beginning at the end of dinner. For more information visit the contact link below.
This week will be a couple of special election programs on the Raccoon Valley Radio Network to highlight the local primary races. The Special Edition Meet the Candidates In Depth News Magazine will feature eight Republican candidates running for four Guthrie County Supervisor seats. In District One, incumbents Clifford Carney and Jerome Kuster are running against each other. District Two has two new Republican challengers with Clinton Deardorff and Brian Johnson. The Republicans running for District Three include Maggie Armstrong and William Halling. Finally, in District Four, the Republican candidates are JT Herron and Steve Smith.
Over 100 people attended the Memorial Day service at the Jefferson Municipal Cemetery Monday. Jim Andrew with the Jefferson American Legion Post #11 served as the emcee and opened the ceremony with Abundant Life Ministries Pastor Isaak Wangler with the invocation. Then the Jefferson Fire Department raised the American and Medal of Honor flags directly south of each of the military branches’ flags.
