Summer Perry Farmers Market Is Beginning Soon

In preparation for the Adair Sesquicentennial Celebration there will be a picture perfect contest and photos need to be submitted soon. The photo contest focuses on finding the best picture that meets the requirements. The photo must be printed in an 8×10 size. The submission cannot be a historical photo or have anyone’s name or other personal information associated in the photo. Those willing to participate must submit a photo and a written form to Hair Unlimited before Wednesday. All submissions will be entered into the gallery open house on June 4th and 11th for the general public to vote on and the winner will be selected on June 17th. More information on the submission form will be linked below.

ADAIR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO