Dallas County Public Health Talks Monkeypox

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing there have also been reports of a disease called monkeypox and public health officials talk about what you need to know. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Office Ann...
Dallas County has a jump of over 500 new COVID-19 cases in the month of May. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 27,331 total positive tests, for an increase of 522 as of May 3rd and added one new death for a total of 145. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 40 new positive tests in May with 2,632 total positive tests, and a total of 46 deaths. Greene County has 1,922 total positive cases, for an increase of 15 cases in the past month, with a total of 21 deaths. Adair County has 1,591 total positive cases, for an increase of four since May 3rd , and a total of 50 deaths.
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a public health information technology purchase along with an engineer contract renewal. Also, the Board will consider for approval seven potential change orders and two fireworks permits. The Board will meet at the Guthrie County Courthouse at...
The month of May holds multiple medical awarenesses and one of them relates to asthma and allergy awareness. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says both asthma and allergies often include symptoms that impact breathing. Cochran says when it comes to asthma there are three important things to know.
The Greene County School District is once again going to provide free summer lunches for area youth. The free summer lunch program begins June 6th and runs until July 29th. There will be four meal sites within the district, including at the elementary school in Jefferson from 11:30am to 1pm, the Scranton Community Center from 11:45am to 12:05pm, the Grand Junction Community Center from 11am-12:30pm and the Rippey Community Center from 11:45am to 12:05pm. All meals will be provided Monday through Friday free for those 18 and younger.
It’s Memorial Day and while we celebrate the unofficial start to the summer season, there’s a bigger reason why today is a holiday. Greene County Veterans Affairs Director Michael Bierl explains the importance of why we celebrate Memorial Day. “Memorial Day is that time where we all stop...
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving payroll change notices at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a building restoration corporation contract courthouse exterior project, Midwest Janitorial contract amendment, courthouse tree removal quotes and hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget amendment.
Due to Memorial Day, the Greene County Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning. The Board will consider for approval an agreement with Greene County Public Health and the Sheriff’s Office for public health nurse services for inmates and an agreement with ISG for architectural and other services for a new county jail. Additionally, the Board will consider a quote from Unplugged Wireless for an outdoor storm siren at Spring Lake Park, as well as an amendment to the drainage district assessment schedule. Finally, the Board will hold a discussion on plans for the courthouse HVAC and restroom renovations.
The surge of gasoline prices is beginning to put stress on Iowa farmers. According to the United States Energy Information Administration the price of diesel nationwide is over $5 a gallon. Guthrie County Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says this will affect farmers margins and bottom lines along with other decisions with their farm land.
Jefferson adults looking for some entertainment this summer can participate in the Adult Summer Reading Program at the Jefferson Public Library. Library Director Jane Millard says this year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” as she describes the details of what participants can expect. “Everyone will get a...
The pool season is almost here for Jefferson residents. Jefferson Parks and Recreation Director Denny Hammen says they are tentatively planning to open the pool on Thursday, which is later than in past years and he explains why there’s that delay. “The high school students are not out (of...
A non-profit library support group is searching for more members. People Active for Library Service (PALS) is an organization that provides support in many ways for the Stuart Public Library that includes volunteer work, sponsor special programs and fundraising. PALS Member Kathy Johnson says membership can be very flexible. “It...
Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
With the weather warming up, public works departments will be out and about more during the construction season. Perry Public Works Director Jack Butler says they will try and keep the road open if at all possible to ensure people can get through the area. “We just ask people to...
Kaedon Vanhouten, age 18, 3011 E Douglas Ave, Des Moines, was arrested for Theft 2nd Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree – Motor Vehicle and Theft 5th Degree. Joseph Stovall, age 21, 930 Loomis Ave, Des Moines, was arrested for Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Operating While Under The Influence. He was also cited for No Valid Drivers License.
The wait is nearly over for people to have the chance to get out to the weekly Summer Farmers Markets with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. The Summer Farmers Market with the Perry Chamber of Commerce will officially begin this Thursday and it will run from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday until September 29th. Chamber Summer Intern Hannah Peterson talks about some of the events people can look forward to this year.
The two motorcyclists who were involved in a crash near Perry Sunday that resulted in injuries have been identified. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, Perry Fire Department, Perry First Responders, Perry Rescue, Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:45pm Sunday afternoon on J Avenue near K Trail.
The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department has several summer activities for youth to participate in. A Summer Sports Camp is for boys and girls going into 1st-3rd grade. The program will be held at the Greene County Community Center from June 7th-9th from 9am-noon. Kids can play a variety of different sports including basketball, soccer, kickball, dodgeball, football and bowling. Cost to attend is $15 for community center members and $20 for non-members.
