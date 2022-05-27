Dallas County Public Health Talks Monkeypox

Dallas County has a jump of over 500 new COVID-19 cases in the month of May. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 27,331 total positive tests, for an increase of 522 as of May 3rd and added one new death for a total of 145. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 40 new positive tests in May with 2,632 total positive tests, and a total of 46 deaths. Greene County has 1,922 total positive cases, for an increase of 15 cases in the past month, with a total of 21 deaths. Adair County has 1,591 total positive cases, for an increase of four since May 3rd , and a total of 50 deaths.

11 HOURS AGO