Stuart Library Summer Reading Program Excellent Turn Out So Far

The Greene County School District is once again going to provide free summer lunches for area youth. The free summer lunch program begins June 6th and runs until July 29th. There will be four meal sites within the district, including at the elementary school in Jefferson from 11:30am to 1pm, the Scranton Community Center from 11:45am to 12:05pm, the Grand Junction Community Center from 11am-12:30pm and the Rippey Community Center from 11:45am to 12:05pm. All meals will be provided Monday through Friday free for those 18 and younger.
The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department has several summer activities for youth to participate in. A Summer Sports Camp is for boys and girls going into 1st-3rd grade. The program will be held at the Greene County Community Center from June 7th-9th from 9am-noon. Kids can play a variety of different sports including basketball, soccer, kickball, dodgeball, football and bowling. Cost to attend is $15 for community center members and $20 for non-members.
Four young artists in the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District will soon have their art showcased on a large stage in Des Moines. The District announced earlier this month that four DeSoto Intermediate artists have been selected to have their art showcased during the Des Moines Art Festival this year that will be taking place from June 24th-26th.
A non-profit library support group is searching for more members. People Active for Library Service (PALS) is an organization that provides support in many ways for the Stuart Public Library that includes volunteer work, sponsor special programs and fundraising. PALS Member Kathy Johnson says membership can be very flexible. “It...
In preparation for the Adair Sesquicentennial Celebration there will be a picture perfect contest and photos need to be submitted soon. The photo contest focuses on finding the best picture that meets the requirements. The photo must be printed in an 8×10 size. The submission cannot be a historical photo or have anyone’s name or other personal information associated in the photo. Those willing to participate must submit a photo and a written form to Hair Unlimited before Wednesday. All submissions will be entered into the gallery open house on June 4th and 11th for the general public to vote on and the winner will be selected on June 17th. More information on the submission form will be linked below.
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a public health information technology purchase along with an engineer contract renewal. Also, the Board will consider for approval seven potential change orders and two fireworks permits. The Board will meet at the Guthrie County Courthouse at...
Guthrie County Extension and Outreach is putting on a new program that has two separate events. “Healthy and Homemade: Cook Now Enjoy Later,” is a program that works with people to find the best ways to use time, save money and resources to prepare nutritious and safe meals. Extension office staff will teach participants ways to reduce stress and provide meals for a family.
It’s Memorial Day and while we celebrate the unofficial start to the summer season, there’s a bigger reason why today is a holiday. Greene County Veterans Affairs Director Michael Bierl explains the importance of why we celebrate Memorial Day. “Memorial Day is that time where we all stop...
An annual event that brings the community of Stuart together to polish and ride their vehicles is right around the corner. Scoop The Loop is a car show series that takes place in downtown Stuart twice a year. Organizer Norm Houf says the car show will take place this Saturday from 3-10pm. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio about the participation the last couple of years.
Over 100 people attended the Memorial Day service at the Jefferson Municipal Cemetery Monday. Jim Andrew with the Jefferson American Legion Post #11 served as the emcee and opened the ceremony with Abundant Life Ministries Pastor Isaak Wangler with the invocation. Then the Jefferson Fire Department raised the American and Medal of Honor flags directly south of each of the military branches’ flags.
Due to Memorial Day, the Greene County Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning. The Board will consider for approval an agreement with Greene County Public Health and the Sheriff’s Office for public health nurse services for inmates and an agreement with ISG for architectural and other services for a new county jail. Additionally, the Board will consider a quote from Unplugged Wireless for an outdoor storm siren at Spring Lake Park, as well as an amendment to the drainage district assessment schedule. Finally, the Board will hold a discussion on plans for the courthouse HVAC and restroom renovations.
Dallas County has a jump of over 500 new COVID-19 cases in the month of May. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 27,331 total positive tests, for an increase of 522 as of May 3rd and added one new death for a total of 145. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 40 new positive tests in May with 2,632 total positive tests, and a total of 46 deaths. Greene County has 1,922 total positive cases, for an increase of 15 cases in the past month, with a total of 21 deaths. Adair County has 1,591 total positive cases, for an increase of four since May 3rd , and a total of 50 deaths.
A fun and free event will be taking place this weekend in Perry for people to learn more about art. Atelier at 1109 will be hosting the Artists in the Courtyard Art Show which will feature state and local artists. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Soumas Court in Perry.
The wait is nearly over for people to have the chance to get out to the weekly Summer Farmers Markets with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. The Summer Farmers Market with the Perry Chamber of Commerce will officially begin this Thursday and it will run from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday until September 29th. Chamber Summer Intern Hannah Peterson talks about some of the events people can look forward to this year.
The pool season is almost here for Jefferson residents. Jefferson Parks and Recreation Director Denny Hammen says they are tentatively planning to open the pool on Thursday, which is later than in past years and he explains why there’s that delay. “The high school students are not out (of...
While it seems like the last school year just ended, registration will soon be open for the 2022-23 school year in the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District. The registration window is open beginning tomorrow until June 30th and for existing families they will receive an email on June 1st explaining how to complete the online registration process and for new families to ADM they can find their instructions on the ADM website and social media beginning on June 1st as well.
This week will be a couple of special election programs on the Raccoon Valley Radio Network to highlight the local primary races. The Special Edition Meet the Candidates In Depth News Magazine will feature eight Republican candidates running for four Guthrie County Supervisor seats. In District One, incumbents Clifford Carney and Jerome Kuster are running against each other. District Two has two new Republican challengers with Clinton Deardorff and Brian Johnson. The Republicans running for District Three include Maggie Armstrong and William Halling. Finally, in District Four, the Republican candidates are JT Herron and Steve Smith.
