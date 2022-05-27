Best Renderings For The Week Of May 23

These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn. We've all seen the videos on YouTube of people discovering what they claim to be barn finds which usually take place in fields and warehouses. It may seem silly to argue about the semantics of where a "barn find" takes place but come one, it's literally in the name. Some of these discoveries aren't even discoveries, as many videographers call their adventure a "find" when they trespassed on an unsuspecting owner's property. Alternatively, they might have just caught them off guard and asked to see the car before the owner had time to wash it. Regardless, it's been a while since anyone had seen an authentic barn find until today when one prolific automotive content creator got a sneak peek at a few recently auctioned vintage vehicles from the 1930s.

