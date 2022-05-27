ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Best Renderings For The Week Of May 23

By Angel Sergeev
 4 days ago
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here...

Motor1.com

DeLorean Alpha5 Revealed As Electric Coupe With 300 Miles Of Range

DeLorean is officially back and ready to embrace the future by hopping on the electric bandwagon with its all-new Alpha5. Much like its source of inspiration, the iconic DMC-12, this one too takes the shape of a stylish coupe with gullwing doors styled by Italdesign. The top-hinged massive doors and rear glass louvers are essentially the only nods to the past as the rest of the design is thoroughly modern.
TRAVEL
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Races 720S, Corvette, Hayabusa At Drag Strip

The Tesla Model S Plaid takes no prisoners at the drag strip, and one outing caught on camera shows the electric sedan doing just that. The video comes from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, and it shows the four-door has plenty of electrons to crush some gas-powered competitors.
CARS
Top Speed

Why is Honda Bringing Back the ST125 Dax?

In the beginning, Honda made its name with the Super Cub, before changing the face of motorcycling with the CB750 of 1969. What followed in the next decades was some of the most inventive engineering in motorcycling and yet, into the 2020s, most of its energies seem to be directed towards resurrecting past ’novelty’ bikes.
CARS
Motor1.com

VW's Scout Brand Announcement Has Dealerships Wanting Answers

Volkswagen Group will establish a new brand in the United States focused on adventure vehicles. If everything goes as planned, the so-called Scout marque will become official later this year and in 2024, we will see the first prototypes of an SUV and a pickup truck. The final production models should hit the market in 2026, though it seems that not everyone is as excited about the new brand as Volkswagen is.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue Caught Up Close With Big Exhaust Tips Sticking Out

The inevitable is about to happen as Ferrari has already kicked off the teaser campaign for its first-ever SUV. Originally announced nearly four years ago, the Purosangue (Italian for "thoroughbred") will debut in the coming weeks or months before going on sale late in 2022. In the meantime, there's still some last-minute testing that needs to be taken care of, with a near-production prototype caught the other day in Maranello.
CARS
topgear.com

What’s the best self-charging electric vehicle?

Forget all that marketing nonsense, the new Sono Sion will fill up with juice just sitting there. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. People get very exercised about the notion of self-charging cars, it’s become a comments...
CARS
insideevs.com

The Ducati MG-20 Is An Electric Folding Bike That Packs Quite A Punch

Folding bikes have always been designed with practicality in mind. Considered by many as the most practical form of two-wheeled personal mobility, the humble old folding bike has evolved greatly from the early Bromptons and Raleighs. With the electric bike generation well and truly here, folding bikes are more sensible than ever before, and can travel further while keeping the rider comfortable and safe.
BICYCLES
torquenews.com

Best New Car Deals for Memorial Day Revealed by Consumer Reports

Here are the latest best new car deals for this Memorial Day Holiday that car shoppers need to know about on the 2022 models offered right now that come with money saving incentives that make these some very attractive models for smart shoppers. Car Shopping This Memorial Day. If you...
CARS
Motor1.com

Audi A6 E-Tron EV Spied Showing Design Tweaks Versus The Concept

The Aud A6 E-Tron will reportedly transform from an EV concept into a production vehicle later this year. This gallery of spy photos catches a camouflaged example conducting brake tests in the Austrian Alps. Compared to the concept, this camouflaged A6 E-Tron adopts a front end with split headlights. The...
CARS
Motorious

Creepy Abandoned Mansion Property Has Classic Car Graveyard

This old house is surrounded by mystery which may now be a little clearer. Every once in a while, we get to see a barn find or abandoned collection that piques our interest for one reason or another. Whether it is for the collection's contents, geographical significance, or historical weight, many of these discoveries can be very attractive. Perhaps you're into classic cruisers or car show legends, while others may be racers at heart. Whatever the case, there will always be a hidden treasure out there waiting for you to find it. This particular gathering of automobiles showcases all three of the aforementioned attractions. So what is it about this collection that makes it so attractive?
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Celebrates 50 Years Since Launching The 911 Carrera RS 2.7

Whether it's tea trays, whale tails, ducktails, or swan necks, there's a long line of Porsche 911s with aerodynamic aids that make the various models stick to the road and often look cool, too. The brand now marks the 50th anniversary of putting various wings and spoilers on series production models by celebrating the 911 Carrera RS 2.7. On September 20, the Porsche Museum opens a special exhibition dedicated to the vehicle.
CARS
Motor1.com

Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo Debuts With Hayabusa Engine And 3 Electric Motors

Joining the 2021 Toyota GR010 Hybrid and the Roadster Shop Rampage Camaro as part of the free Update 1.15 for Gran Turismo 7, the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo is an old-but-new virtual race car. It's based on the GSX-R/4 concept from 2001 (pictured in the second photo gallery) but thoroughly updated to keep up with the times. The two-seater speedster is technically mid-engined since the ICE sits between the two axles, behind the front wheels.
CARS
Motor1.com

Short Video Tries To Explain Toyota's Bonkers Three-Cylinder Engine

When Akio Toyoda said in 2017 that there will be no more boring Toyota cars, it was both an admission and a sweeping declaration. A few years forward, the world was gifted with the Toyota GR Yaris – a homologation special aimed at enthusiasts all over the world (sans the US). A few years later, the Toyota GR Corolla was born, to be offered in North America, Japan, and Australia.
CARS
Motorious

1930s Antique Cars Are Authentic Barn Finds

These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn. We've all seen the videos on YouTube of people discovering what they claim to be barn finds which usually take place in fields and warehouses. It may seem silly to argue about the semantics of where a "barn find" takes place but come one, it's literally in the name. Some of these discoveries aren't even discoveries, as many videographers call their adventure a "find" when they trespassed on an unsuspecting owner's property. Alternatively, they might have just caught them off guard and asked to see the car before the owner had time to wash it. Regardless, it's been a while since anyone had seen an authentic barn find until today when one prolific automotive content creator got a sneak peek at a few recently auctioned vintage vehicles from the 1930s.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M5 CS Fights Decade-Old Porsche Turbo S In Close Drag Race

The BMW M5 CS sits at the top of the 5 Series lineup. It’s large, luxurious, and brimming with horsepower and torque, but is it quicker than a decade-old Porsche 911 Turbo S? A new Carwow video gets to the bottom of that question by putting the super sedan against a 997.2-generation Turbo S.
CARS
