Mary Sierra, age 64, of Coleman, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. She was born Mary Ellen Cortez on January 24, 1958, in San Angelo, Texas to Jesus Cabasos Cortez and Eva Lopez Rodriquez Cortez. Mary grew up in Lamesa and around San Angelo. She graduated from CAPS and worked as a home health worker. Mary worked in the home health setting and at Ballinger Nursing Home. She loved taking care of her patients and considered them her extended family. She married German Sierra on October 8, 2011, in Brownwood.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO