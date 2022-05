The state Attorney General’s Office has identified 59-year-old Joseph Robertson as the man who was shot dead by Jersey City police on May 24. The attorney general had refused to release Robertson’s name on Friday citing the “ongoing” investigation as the reason for withholding the name. But on Tuesday, the AG in a press release announced Robertson was the man shot at the corner of Communipaw and West Side avenues by officers.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO