Valley Viewpoint

The town of Warren is applying for a grant from VTrans’s bicycle and pedestrian program in the amount of $1,755,691 to complete a paved recreational path on the Sugarbush Access Road. The 10-foot-wide path would run 1.1 miles. The town applied for the same grant in 2019, which it did not receive, though VTrans provided feedback on the application. The Mad River Path is administering the grant for which the town of Warren is applying. The grant, if received, would cover the first three of four phases of the path’s development.

WARREN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO