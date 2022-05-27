Valley Viewpoint

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Valley Reporter

VOREC grant and new crosswalk – it’s all about alignment

The Waitsfield Select Board heard from Mad River Path executive director Ross Saxton about plans to create two new crosswalks in Waitsfield to get people using the new Mad River Rec Hub into the downtown area. At a May 23 meeting of the select board, Saxton explained the new rec...
WAITSFIELD, VT
The Valley Reporter

Harwood grad and Fayston resident seeking Washington County state’s attorney seat

Bridget Grace, a Washington County deputy state’s attorney, is running for state’s attorney. Current Washington County state’s attorney Rory Thibault recently announced his run for attorney general. Grace has been serving as a deputy state’s attorney under Thibault since 2019. Grace previously worked in private practice as a criminal defense attorney and public defender. Grace also serves on the Vermont Board of Bar Examiners (a group called upon to proctor and grade the exam all attorneys must pass to practice law in Vermont).
The Valley Reporter

Warren applies for $1.7 million grant for Sugarbush Access Road path

The town of Warren is applying for a grant from VTrans’s bicycle and pedestrian program in the amount of $1,755,691 to complete a paved recreational path on the Sugarbush Access Road. The 10-foot-wide path would run 1.1 miles. The town applied for the same grant in 2019, which it did not receive, though VTrans provided feedback on the application. The Mad River Path is administering the grant for which the town of Warren is applying. The grant, if received, would cover the first three of four phases of the path’s development.
WARREN, VT

