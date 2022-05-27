ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh to welcome 10,000 aircraft during annual fly-in

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
The 69th Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) fly-in convention is returning to Oshkosh July 25-31!

The event is expected to draw in 600,000 flight enthusiasts and 10,000 aircraft. According to a news release from the EAA, the event will make Wittman Regional Airport the busiest airport in the world.

Everyone under the age of 18 will get in for free thanks to The Boeing Company.

The event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, with all branches represented through flybys, static displays, and presentations. The aircraft to be featured in this year's event include the C-5 Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-46 Pegasus, HH-60 Pavehawk, AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Blackhawk, MH-47 Chinook, AH-6 Little Bird, and T-38 Talon.

Oshkosh's fly-in will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Young Eagles, the largest youth aviation program ever created, according to a news release. In the last 30 years, the program has flown nearly 2.3 million young people.

Several other anniversary celebrations are happening that week as well, including Dyke Delta and Fly Baby brands (60 years) as well as Acro Sport, KR-1, VariViggen, and Van’s RV (50 years).

Attendees will have the chance to pull rivets and be part of the team that builds an aircraft in one week, thanks to One Week Wonder, which is returning to the event this year. Attendees and a group of volunteers with One Week Wonder will build a Sonex Waiex kit plane.

The week-long event will also include displays of new aviation technology including a group of vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, as well as the world's top air show performances.

“The world of flight literally comes to Oshkosh for this weeklong celebration,” said Dick Knapinski, EAA’s director of communications. “Whether you’re seeking innovation, history, family fun, or just the excitement of aerobatic flight, you’ll find it gathered at Oshkosh unlike any other place on earth.”

There will be specific areas at the event showing off women in aviation. KidVenture will also return, offering kids the chance to learn about flying a radio-controlled airplane and experience flight simulators.

To buy tickets for the event, and to learn more, click here.

