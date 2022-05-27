ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Warm and humid Memorial Day

By Kristen Kirchhaine
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUKwF_0fsBkCyz00

Memorial Day will be very warm and humid for most of SE WI. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds early, with mostly sunny skies by late afternoon. It will be a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph. Those winds will create dangerous swim conditions on Lake Michigan and hazardous boating conditions on the lake. Highs temperatures will make it into the 80s for most areas, low to mid 80s near the lake and upper 80s inland. The exception will be coastal Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties, where highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday will be very warm and humid ahead of a cold front that moves through late Tuesday. With the front we may see thunderstorms develop, a few could be on the strong side. Check back for updates over the next 24-36 hours.

Temperatures will be closer to average the rest of the week with mainly dry conditions expected.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid
High: MKE: 84, Inland: 88, Ozaukee & Sheboygan Co's near the lake: 70s
Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, warm, humid, breezy. Chance thunderstorms
High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, iso. shower
High: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 75

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Drier#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Se Wi#Ozaukee Sheboygan Co
TMJ4 News

The coolest car was made in Milwaukee

One of the coolest cars ever assembled was made in Milwaukee. The car is called the Excalibur. It has a distinct look that exudes luxurious vibes. What's more, one of the main designers of the car and lead mechanic for the Excalibur racing team was a woman, Alice Preston.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Thousands turn out to Waukesha Memorial Day parade

Thousands of people turned out for the Memorial Day Parade in Waukesha on Monday. Many spectators said they wanted to honor the fallen, support the community and continue their healing journey. Last November, six people were killed and dozens were injured in the Christmas parade.
WAUKESHA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy