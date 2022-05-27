Warm and humid Memorial Day

Memorial Day will be very warm and humid for most of SE WI. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds early, with mostly sunny skies by late afternoon. It will be a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph. Those winds will create dangerous swim conditions on Lake Michigan and hazardous boating conditions on the lake. Highs temperatures will make it into the 80s for most areas, low to mid 80s near the lake and upper 80s inland. The exception will be coastal Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties, where highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday will be very warm and humid ahead of a cold front that moves through late Tuesday. With the front we may see thunderstorms develop, a few could be on the strong side. Check back for updates over the next 24-36 hours.

Temperatures will be closer to average the rest of the week with mainly dry conditions expected.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid

High: MKE: 84, Inland: 88, Ozaukee & Sheboygan Co's near the lake: 70s

Wind: S 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, warm, humid, breezy. Chance thunderstorms

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, iso. shower

High: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 75

