Cathie Wood Scoops Up $9M More In This Crypto-Linked Stock

By Rachit Vats
 4 days ago
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday scooped up more shares in Coinbase Global Inc COIN as it continued raising its exposure to the cryptocurrency exchange.

Ark Invest bought 127,210 shares — estimated to be worth $8.88 million— in Coinbase.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange platform closed 4% higher at $69.8 on Thursday. The stock is down 72.2% year-to-date.

Coinbase allows the trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

The Tesla Inc TSLA and cryptocurrency bull has filed another application for its physical Bitcoin ETF, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator had previously rejected Ark Invest’s application, and Wood had said then that the investment firm would reapply.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, slipped lower at press time to $28,868.8 over the last 24 hours.

Ark Invest owns shares in Coinbase via three of its six actively traded ETFs: the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

The three ETFs held 7.86 million shares, worth $528.5 million, in Coinbase prior to Thursday’s trade.

IN THIS ARTICLE
